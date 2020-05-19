For those who are financially able to make a large purchase, now is a great time to buy a new car. The Coronavirus pandemic has effectively shut down the auto industry, and sales for pretty much every automaker are down by double-digit figures.

As we move into late spring in the northern hemisphere, this is also the time when we really start to see fantastic deals on new vehicles from the previous model year. Eventually, manufacturing plants will reopen and dealerships will need room for 2020 and 2021 model-year vehicles. However, a new study from iseecars.com shows some dealers in the U.S. still have quite a supply of 2019 sedans, SUVs, and even pickup trucks.

The study examined over one million new cars currently for sale, and analyzed which of those cars are from the 2019 model year. Whereas the average model still has just under 11 percent of its inventory from the previous model year, the 10 vehicles on this list are between three and six times that amount. In fact, the number one model on this list has well over half of its new inventory dating from last year.

As per usual, our slideshow will take you from the best to worst, though in this case, best still starts over 30 percent. And you’ll find one automaker dominates the list over all the rest. Can you guess which one it will be?