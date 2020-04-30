The coronavirus pandemic has closed much of the automotive industry. Not only have automakers shuttered factories around the world, but many dealerships have had to close their doors to the public. That’s not only affecting the sales of new cars but of used ones, too. Sales between February and March of this year noticeably fell for many used makes and models; however, not every make and model was equally impacted.

ISeeCars.com analyzed over 1.8 million used cars for sales in both February and March 2020. The firm looked at the models with the most significant drop in vehicles sold within a month of being listed and determined the percentage. Some fared better than others. Check out the slide show to see all 10.