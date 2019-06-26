For several years now, the folks over at Cars.com have created an annual list of the most "American" vehicles. By that, we mean vehicles assembled in the U.S.A. but there's a bit more to it than that. It’s certainly no secret that many U.S. buyers want to support the U.S. economy, and to that end, the study considers final assembly location for vehicles and other factors, such as where parts are sourced from, suppliers used, number of American employees at factories, and other details that can have a positive effect on U.S. industry.

If you're thinking this will be a straight list of machinery from the Motor City, think again. In 2019, the phrase buy American takes on a different meaning because Japanese automakers absolutely dominate this list. No less than nine vehicles featured here come from Japanese-based manufacturers, with seven coming from just one. Looking at our preview photo above you can probably guess which company that is.

The Cars.com study provides all kinds of interesting background information on its choices, but for our purposes, we’ll simply give you the top-15 vehicles that have the strongest impact on the U.S. economy. Hit the slideshow above as we count down from worst to first.

Source: Cars.com