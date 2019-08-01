From Alfa Romeo to Volkswagen, these 23 vehicles are getting killed off.
Depending on the segment, the lifecycle of a vehicle is typically pretty short. Most companies won't go more than five years without refreshing or revamping their cars. The hope is that they can sustain sales success for at least another few years. But in a lot of cases, the only answer is to kill off underperforming vehicles entirely.
These 23 cars, trucks, and SUVs fall into the latter category. Instead of reviving them, companies like Cadillac, Ford, and Volkswagen, decided they weren't worth the time, money, or additional engineering it would take to keep them fresh. Some will be missed, but frankly, most of them we can live without.