While the old Nissan 370Z coupe lives on (until 2020, at least), its droptop sibling goes the way of the dodo. This year will be the last year for the Nissan 370Z Roadster – and honestly, good riddance. The 370Z Roadster has been around in its current iteration since 2009, with little to no updating since then. At the New York Auto Show, Nissan unveiled a 50th-anniversary special edition for the coupe, but neglected the roadster, only to announce its demise just a few weeks later.