Last week we updated our 2020 new models guide. There, you'll find 50 new and refreshed vehicles worth considering when car shopping this year. But before going out and buying that new crossover, maybe wait until 2021. Next year could be even bigger for new car debuts. Brands like Alfa Romeo, Ford, Jaguar, and others are launching a bevy of products in the upcoming year, ranging from SUVs and sports cars to coupes and sedans. These are just 30 of the upcoming vehicles that have us looking to the not-so-distant future.