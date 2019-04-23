2 / 11

Base Price: $252,800

The mid-engined Ferrari 488 is gracefully, aggressively styled. And available as both the GTB coupe or Spider convertible. It displays an appropriately feisty demeanor, thanks to a 3.9-liter V8 engine that channels 661 horsepower (492 kilowatts) to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. That’s good for a run to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in about three seconds with a top speed of 205 mph.

The could will be replaced in 2020 by a new model, the F8 Tributo. But we don't have official pricing on that new coupe just yet.

MSRP Fully Loaded 488 GTB $252,800 $409,633 488 Spider $280,900 $475,304

Options are plentiful on the 488 GTB and can pad the cost beyond reason. A custom paint treatment, for example, adds a steep $12,486 to the sticker. Among other noteworthy add-ons, a $5,061 suspension lifter can raise the front end by up to 40mm to allow the vehicle to clear speed bumps, while a $1,687 “High Emotion Low Emission” System includes auto start/stop and other adjustments to help save fuel.

The costliest wheel option on the list is diamond forged, and at $8,099 for the set, they might as well be encrusted with real diamonds. You can get various carbon fiber add-ons and also matching luggage and a suit bag.

Options for the Spider mostly mirror those for the coupe. Specific to this version, buyers can have the drop-top painted in the Nero Ds 1250 color for a staggering $11,811.