Yesterday Ferrari debuted the Roma. The latest sports car from Maranello packs a twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 with 612 horsepower (456 kilowatts) and 561 pound-feet (760 Newton-meters) of torque, and styling cues inspired by icons like the 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso and 250 GT 2+2. It’s inarguably one of the prettiest Ferraris we’ve seen lately – and just as fetching is the key fob that helps power it. Well, at least to us.

Top Gear Deputy Editor Jack Rix posted photos of the Roma’s key fob on Twitter while at the launch of the model in Italy. It’s essentially a palm-sized Ferrari badge on one side, and a traditional leather fob on the other. It appears there are only two buttons on the entire thing: one for locking the vehicle, another for unlocking it and opening the trunk. But according to Ferrari, the new fob also includes "Comfort Access," meaning drivers merely need to touch a button next to the flush door handle to open their car door.

Some out there (plebeians) will find this tacky. But we can’t imagine Ferrari owners will be anything but captivated by the way this key looks. What better way to show everyone at the bar or restaurant how exceptionally wealthy you are? And besides, this isn’t even the most ridiculous key fob we’ve seen.

A lot of modern BMW key fobs have a mini touchscreen; it's like having another smartphone in your pocket. Koenigsegg offers a "Platinum Key," known as the world’s most expensive. And other companies like Porsche, Tesla, and Pagani offer keys that are essentially shrunken versions of their own vehicles. At least Ferrari knows its audience and embraces the absurdity of it.