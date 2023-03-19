Listen to this article

Ferrari has announced that it's discontinuing its entry-level Portofino M hardtop convertible. The news was confirmed by a Ferrari spokesperson to Road & Track, stating that the company's newly introduced Roma Spider will take over as the entry-level drop-top in the Italian marque's lineup.

The Ferrari Roma Spider, which was introduced a few days ago, boasts a twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 that makes 612 horsepower and 561 pound-feet of torque. Unlike the Portofino M, the Roma Spider is equipped with a traditional fabric roof, which is significantly lighter than the outgoing model's folding hardtop. Just like the Portofino M, the Roma has a 2+2 seating configuration, as well.

Gallery: Ferrari Roma Spider

14 Photos

The Ferrari Portofino M was launched in 2020, following the Portofino that was introduced in 2017. It was known as the California T before, which started out as just the California – a lineage that dates back to 2008. It came with the introduction of the naturally aspirated 4.3-liter V8 engine that made 453 hp.

The "T" designation was added to the California's name in 2014, representing the addition of two turbochargers that increased the power output to 552 hp. The car was subsequently renamed the Portofino, with the power output increased to 591 hp. The Portofino M was then launched with a power output of 612 hp.

Despite these figures and improvements to the nameplate, the Portofino M and its predecessors weren't exactly at the top of mind when it comes to Ferrari sports cars. Will the Roma Spider be a worthy successor? Even beyond the Roma's critically acclaimed overall design, we think the Roma Spider is a fitting replacement for the two-seater sports car.

Given the Roma Spider's output figures above, Ferrari claims that the Roma Spider can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.4 seconds and 124 mph (200 km/h) in 9.7 s. For comparison, the hardtop model also hits 62 in 3.4 s but reaches 124 mph in 9.3 s. Top speed is rated at 199 mph (320 km/h), according to Ferrari.