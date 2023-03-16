Listen to this article

The Ferrari Roma Spider is the latest convertible model to join the Prancing Horse's stable. It combines the subtly retro styling from the hardtop with a folding fabric roof that closes in 13.5 seconds at up to 37.28 miles per hour (60 kilometers per hour).

The retractable soft top forces there to be a slightly different design for the Roma Spider. The designers tweaked the shape of the rear window. The rear deck has a body-color fascia that breaks the area into two sections to make room for storing the roof. The lower portion integrates into an active carbon-fiber spoiler.

Gallery: Ferrari Roma Spider

14 Photos

Ferarri will offer buyers the opportunity to select tailored fabrics and contrasting stitching for the roof. For keeping occupants comfortable with the roof down, there's a power-deploying wind deflector that integrates into the rear bench's backrest.

Like the coupe, the Roma Spider packs a twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 that makes 612 horsepower (456 kilowatts) between 5,750 and 7,500 rpm. The max torque is 561 pound-feet (760 Newton-meters), which is available from 3,000 to 5,750 rpm. The powerplant's redline is at 7,500 rpm. The only gearbox option is a dual-clutch, eight-speed automatic.

Ferrari estimates the Roma Spider reaches 62 mph in 3.4 seconds and 124 mph in 9.7 seconds. For comparison, the hardtop model also hits 62 in 3.4 seconds but reaches 124 mph in 9.3 seconds. Ferrari quotes the top speed of them both at over 199 mph (320 kph).

The Roma Spider weighs 185.2 pounds (84 kilograms) more than the hardtop model. The increase primarily comes from the roof-opening system. The power wind deflector also adds weight.

The Roma Spider should be capable of keeping occupants comfortable on long trips. The front occupants get electrically adjustable 18-way seats that are heated, and a neck warmer is an option. The rest of the interior is like the hardtop where the tall center console creates separate cockpits for the front passengers. The layout includes a digital instrument cluster for the driver. There's an 8.4-inch central display, and buyers can specify an optional screen on the passenger side.

Pricing and availability info for the Roma Spider in the United States is not yet available.