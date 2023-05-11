Ferrari's halo car lineage can be traced all the way back to the original 288 GTO. But it was the F40 – the last car personally commissioned by Enzo himself – that truly lived up to the phrase. It was the fastest, most powerful, and most expensive vehicle on the market at the time. The Ferrari F50 and Enzo in the decades that followed upped the ante by introducing two powerful naturally aspirated V12 engines, and the LaFerrari some years later brought the world Ferrari's first hybrid powertrain.

So what does the future look like for Ferrari? Based on the videos coming out of Maranello, the next great halo car isn't far off.

The LaFerrari will finally get the successor it deserves as part of the company's push to introduce 15 new models by 2026, with the Pursangue SUV being the first among them. Granted, there's still plenty we don't know about Ferrari's next multi-million-dollar, thousand-plus-horsepower hypercar, but the info we do have suggests it could be extremely promising.

What Will It Look Like?

The videos and photos we've seen thus far have been revealing. Prototypes are still covered in black and white camouflage, but there are obvious details hiding underneath that vinyl – enough for our rendering artist to gauge what the final version might look like (pictured here).

The front end appears to be well-fleshed out. It features three sizable grille intakes at the base of the bumper, headlights that look like a riff on the current SF90, and an F1-inspired S-Duct that peaks out from the top of the bodywork. Other mid-engined Ferrari models use the same S-Duct to help improve airflow over the front of the vehicle.

The biggest talking point, though – literally and figuratively – is that rear spoiler. It shoots up above the trunk lid and extends out almost further than the width of the vehicle itself. Just below that live dual center-mounted exhaust tips and subtle but stylish taillights fixtures at each corner of the bumper.

What Will It Be Called?

Right now Ferrari’s upcoming hypercar is codenamed the F250, but that name won’t make it to production, especially if Ford has anything to say about it. The F40 and F50 followed a similar naming structure but the Enzo and LaFerrari bucked the trend, going all in on nostalgia. Nostalgia could still play a role here in naming Ferrari’s new hypercar, but if the Purosangue is any indication (Italian for "thoroughbred"), it could also continue the equine theme.

What’s Under The Hood?

…potentially not a V12. This could be the first Ferrari halo car since the F40 to have fewer than 12 cylinders. Early reports indicated that this hypercar would have a hybrid powertrain and spy photos backed up that theory by showing test mules with electrical safety warning stickers and emissions compliance equipment.

A hybrid V8 is possible, but the most likely option is V6 borrowed from the 296 GTB. In the 296 GT3 race car, that V6 engine delivers as much as 680 horsepower and works with an electric motor delivering another 272 hp. But that setup is limited for racing; a bit of extra boost would easily push the total output to over 1,000 hp on this proposed hypercar. Considering the current SF90 produces 986 hp, Ferrari's next car would have to improve on that figure pretty significantly.

As far as electrification goes, it's possible that this hypercar is a plug-in hybrid like the SF90 and offers some form of electric driving. The SF90, for reference, only has about 15 miles of EV range in the US.

How Much Will It Cost?

Ferrari asking over $2 million for this car would be a safe bet. The outgoing LaFerrari made our list of the "50 Most Expensive Cars In The World" with its $1.4-million asking price when new, so this new Ferrari hypercar should exceed that figure. Current alternatives, like the Mercedes-AMG Project One, Aston Martin Valkyrie, and others, cost well over $2 and $3 million respectively.

When Will We See It?

Production of Ferrari’s new hypercar is scheduled to kick off in October of 2024, which means it should debut a few months prior to that. Ferrari plans to produce 220 units in 2025 and another 300 examples in 2026, with only 79 examples of the vehicle available in 2027. Both a convertible and a track-ready "XX" version of the Ferrari hypercar are also planned for 2027, with the former limited to just a few hundred examples and the track version limited to just 30 examples globally.