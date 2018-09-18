The cars are the first of Ferrari's new Icona series, and they deliver epic performance.
Here’s an official hello to the fabulous new Monza machines from Ferrari. Yesterday we had a preview of the Monza SP1 and SP2, but now Maranello has offered us full disclosure on these limited-edition models. They are the first of a new segment that Ferrari calls Icona, and as you can clearly see, they are inspired by classic Ferrari speedsters from the 1950s. But they're also far more than that.
We'll cut right to the chase – these cars are fast. Ferrari says they have the best power-to-weight ratio of any barchetta, thanks to plenty of carbon fiber throughout both models but also due to the fact that each car carries the most powerful engine to ever come from Maranello. The mill is a 6.5-liter V12 making 809 horsepower (603 kilowatts), which is enough to send the Monza twins to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.9 seconds. Say on the throttle a bit longer, and 200 km/h (124 mph) will arrive in just 7.9 seconds. Top speed is said to be greater than 300 km/h (186 mph), and considering the cars lack a roof and windshield, such velocity for occupants is something Ferrari likens to blasting around a track in an F1 car. Based on what we've seen so far, we totally believe them.
Actually, occupant is the best way to describe the Monza SP1. Both cars are based on the front mid-engine 812 Superfast, but the SP1 is only fitted with a single seat for the driver. A tonneau cover stretches across the space where a passenger might otherwise sit, with a smooth rear deck completing the single-seater look. If you want a passenger the SP2 is the Monza of choice, as it does offer a second seat along with a passenger-side roll bar and the smallest of screens in front to help deflect some of the elements that come with such open-air driving.
Snazzy compact doors open upward, and the interior amenities are understandably minimal. One doesn't climb inside a Monza for a luxurious road trip, although technically you could. Ferrari does say these are road cars as opposed to dedicated track-day specials, but we suspect hitting apexes on a road course is the natural environment for these prancing horses. Sadly, since these models mark the beginning of a new special series, we suspect most will be relegated to display duty in collections.
Pricing or production numbers aren't yet released, but the modern-retro speedsters are aimed at "dedicated clients and collectors" so it's safe to assume the cost will be high, with availability low. We're counting the days until we can check one out in person.
Source: Ferrari
The Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 unveiled – the first models in a new concept of limited-edition special series called ‘Icona’
Iconic cars whose sophisticated design and engineering is inspired by legendary Ferrari Sports cars of the past
Maranello, 18 September 2018 – The new Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 have been unveiled on occasion of the company’s Capital Market’s Day at the factory in Maranello. These limited-edition special-series cars are the first in a new segment called ‘Icona’ and draw inspiration from the most evocative Ferraris of the 1950s and feature the most advanced sports car technology available today.
Aimed at dedicated clients and collectors, the Monza SP1 and SP2 reference the iconic Ferrari racing barchettas of the past, not least the 1948 166 MM, which originally inspired the name ‘barchetta’, and the 750 Monza and 860 Monza. Designed with the sole aim of winning, these uncompromising models helped build the Ferrari legend in the 1950s by delivering numerous victories in the World Sports Car Championship.
The Ferrari Monza SP1 was designed as an uncompromising single-seat road car that offers a truly unique experience behind the wheel. The second configuration, the Monza SP2, thanks to the elimination of the tonneau cover and the addition of a second protective screen and a second roll-bar, is instead a two-seater enabling the passenger to share the same driving sensations.
The Monza SP1 and SP2 feature a unique design, the best weight-to-power ratio of any barchetta, thanks to the extensive use of carbon-fibre in construction, and distinctive details, such as head-and tail-lights, wheels and interior, which further enhance the cars’ exclusivity. Equipped with the most powerful engine Maranello has ever built, a 810 cv V12, they can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 7.9 seconds.
The architecture of the two cars is based on a monolithic form with an aerodynamic wing profile where the complete absence of a roof and windscreen gave the designers the freedom to create unique proportions that would not have been possible on a traditional spider.
The result is the feeling of blistering speed normally only experienced by Formula 1 drivers, which derives from the concept of a cockpit carved from the car’s very volume that wraps around the driver.
The Ferrari Design Centre has sought to create a very pure design, as though born of a single pencil stroke, to convey an ideal of timeless elegance, minimalist form and refined detail. Visually complex solutions, such as those seen on recent racing cars, have been avoided, giving way to a more understated formal design language. Never has a model expressed such a narrative power, highlighting its appeal as a driver’s car where the link between man and automobile becomes symbiotic.
A radical choice was made for the design of the cars’ compact doors which open upwards. Equally important is the all-carbon-fibre one-piece bonnet-wing assembly which is hinged at the front to showcase the imposing V12 engine once open.
As with racing models, the bodyshell of both cars is made entirely from lightweight carbon-fibre. The entire interior is trimmed in the same material with a natural finish to enhance the sporty impact of the design. Weight reduction and the ‘barchetta’ configuration guarantee unique vehicle dynamics: perfectly balanced with no roll whatsoever for pure, uncompromising sports-car handling.
Because these are authentic “en plein air” sports cars, one of the greatest challenges in their design was managing the aerodynamic flows inside the cockpit in the absence of a windscreen. The solution was the innovative patented “Virtual Wind Shield” which has been incorporated into the fairing ahead of the instrument panel and the steering wheel. The “Virtual Wind Shield” deviates a part of the air flow to maintain driving comfort.
Especially for Monza SP1 and SP2 owners Ferrari, in collaboration with two leading luxury brands, Loro Piana and Berluti, has created elegant gentlemen-driver-inspired apparel and accessories. The driver’s selection includes racing overalls, jersey, helmet, gloves, scarf and driving shoes. These feature a number of technical solutions to guarantee a comfortable fit and ensure freedom of movement while driving.
Short Technical Specification
ENGINE
Type V12 – 65°
Overall displacement 6496 cm3
Max. power output * 603 kW (810 cv) at 8500 rpm
Max. torque * 719 Nm at 7000 rpm
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
Length 4657 mm
Width 1996 mm
Height 1155 mm
Dry weight** 1500 kg (SP1), 1520 kg (SP2)
PERFORMANCE
0-100 km/h 2.9 sec
0-200 km/h 7.9 sec
Max. speed >300 km/h
FUEL CONSUMPTION/ CO2 EMISSIONS
Under homologation
*With 98 octane petrol
**With optional lightweight contents