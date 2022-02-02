Get ready to cross another vehicle off the list of cars available in the United States. The Chevrolet Spark will officially end production later this year, having spent a decade in the US market as an entry-level subcompact with an extremely low price point. In fact, it leaves the party as the least-expensive new car sold in America with a price of $13,600 before a $995 destination charge. Added in, the Spark starts at $14,595.

Chevrolet didn't offer a reason for the decision. In an email to Motor1.com, a company spokesperson confirmed the Spark would remain in production through August 2022, after which it would be phased out of the lineup. Chevrolet was keen to mention that buyers "seeking comfort, function, and style at an approachable price still have strong options within Chevrolet’s family of compact SUVs." So while a direct reason for the Spark's cancellation wasn't given, it's no secret that all automakers in the States are prioritizing SUVs.

The Spark had roots with Daewoo when it was called Matiz, stretching back to 1998. It reached US shores as a concept in 2007, called the Beat, then adopted the Spark moniker in 2009 when shown in preproduction form at the Detroit Auto Show. It finally went on sale in 2012 as a 2013 model, and it was a modest sales success for the automaker at a time when companies were still recovering from the auto industry collapse of 2008-2010.

Gallery: 2019 Chevrolet Spark

2 Photos

The fourth (and final) generation went on sale in 2015 as a 2016 model, and it received little attention over the years as SUVs and crossovers further penetrated the market. Just 24,459 Sparks were sold in 2021, a drop of 26.9 percent compared to 2020 which was also a tough year. Still, the Spark outsold the Chevrolet Camaro last year, with only 21,893 Bow Tie pony cars finding homes.

With the Spark's departure, the least-expensive vehicle in the General Motors family becomes the Chevrolet Trax SUV at $22,595 – an increase of $8,000 from the small hatchback. When the Spark fades into history later this year, the Mitsubishi Mirage should reclaim the crown as the cheapest car in America at $15,640, destination charges included.