The last and final special-edition Ford GT celebrates the company’s 2016 win at Le Mans. Ford will begin delivering the 2022 Ford GT LM Edition this fall, with production wrapped up by the end of the year. The car receives unique exterior and interior styling touches that separate it from the rest of the GT production run.

Ford will finish each GT in Liquid Silver, with customers having the choice of either red or blue accents, as the Le Mans-winning car wore a red and blue livery. The Blue Oval uses either color on the car’s lower carbon-fiber aerodynamic bits like the front splitter, side and door sills, and rear diffuser. The color also shows up on the mirror stalks and engine bay louvers.

The car wears 20-inch exposed carbon-fiber wheels, featuring either red or blue inner-barrel accents. Ford will secure them to the car with titanium lug nuts and paint the Brembo brake calipers in black lacquer. Completing the build are 3D-printed titanium exhaust pipes and a 3D-printed titanium GT LM rear badge.

Inside, the blue or red theme continues, with the color adorning the Alcantara-wrapped carbon-fiber driver’s seat. Ford finishes the passenger seat in Ebony with accent stitching that matches the driver’s seat color. Ebony leather and Alcantara wrap the dashboard, while the company uses Alcantara for the headliner and pillars. Carbon-fiber accents on the center console, A-pillars, and vent registers complete the visual upgrades.

Each of the 20 GT LM Edition cars will feature a bit of the 2016’s third-place (No. 69) Le Mans finisher. The Blue Oval has ground down the race car’s crankshaft into a powder that the company then used to 3D print the instrument panel badge. The car sports Ford’s 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 that makes 660 horsepower (392 kilowatts).

Ford will end GT production in December, concluding the car’s run. Ford introduced the car in 2015 before production began in 2016 for the 2017 model. When production ends, Ford would have built 1,350 GTs, and these 20 are included in that total. The new Ford GT LM Edition is available to order for approved Ford GT customers.