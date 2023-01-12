Listen to this article

Start your year with some automotive carnage. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests dozens of vehicles each year. The videos of the evaluations are on its website and YouTube page. With 2023 just beginning, the agency tallied the numbers and figured out the five most-watched clips in 2022. Plus, the group added a jazzy score.

At number five, there's the agency's reappraisal of the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. When the IIHS tested a 2019 Wrangler in 2020, the SUV tipped over. Jeep responded by changing the vehicle's front structure. However, the vehicle still toppled over. The safety group gave the model a Marginal score in the small-overlap front crash test.

The evaluation of the 2021 Ford Bronco four-door was the fourth most popular IIHS crash test video last year. It missed the agency's Top Safety Pick award because the SUV's head restraints only received an Acceptable score. The test dummy's neck suffered moderate force in the simulated rear-end collision.

In third place, there's the 2022 Subaru BRZ crash test. It received a Top Safety Pick+ rating from the IIHS. The sports coupe had Good ratings in all of the collision evaluations. The headlights got a Good score. The optional crash prevention tech had a Superior rating.

An older video is in second place. In 2013, the IIHS evaluated the 2013 Chevrolet Spark. That video became the third-most watched clip on its channel with nearly 5.4 million views currently. Judging by the placement on this list, the popularity shows no sign of ending.

The most-watched IIHS crash test in 2022 was the 2021 Tesla Model Y evaluation. It's an intriguing video because the small-overlap front impact rips off the vehicle's wheel, but the EV just keeps rolling. The barriers along the side of the room bring the Model Y to a halt.

The IIHS gave the 2021 Model Y a Top Safety Pick+ award. It received Good ratings in all of the categories except for an Acceptable score for the headlights on the Long Range trim.