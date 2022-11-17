Listen to this article

Acura has announced that the final NSX Type-S has rolled off the line. The ceremony for this momentous event happened at the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Marysville, Ohio.

The final NSX Type-S comes with a numbered plate "350/350" and is finished in Gotham Gray matte paint. Apart from being the final NSX Type S to have rolled off the line, this exact model is also the final second-generation NSX, marking the end of the hybrid Honda/Acura supercar. The waiting game for its successor now begins.

Introduced in 2021 and shown to the public at that year's Monterey Car Week, the Acura NSX Type-S was only produced in limited numbers – 350 to be exact. Out of the 350, 300 were allocated for the US; 30 were bound for Japan while 15 were reserved for Canada.

The NSX Type-S is the most powerful version of the hybrid supercar, utilizing its three upgraded electric motors and twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 to produce 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 492 pound-feet (667 Newton-meters) of torque. It produces 27 hp and 16 lb-ft more power than the regular NSX.

As mentioned, the end of NSX's production marks the beginning of the waiting period for its successor. Acura has reiterated that the next-generation NSX will be an electric supercar, though other details about the model are scarce at this point. However, Honda may have teased the model in the announcement of its future plans, which happened earlier this year.

Meanwhile, as the PMC concluded its NSX production chapter, it now opens its doors to the limited-run production of the 2023 Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition. Of note, the total production for the TLX Type S PMC Edition will be limited to just 100 units of each NSX-derived color option: Curva Red, 130R White, and Long Beach Blue – the latter will be available for reservation starting December 8, 2022.