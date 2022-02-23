The Acura ILX is leaving the automaker's lineup, the company confirms to Motor1.com. "The 2022 model year is the final model year for the ILX, in anticipation of the new Integra," spokesperson Chris Naughton told Motor1.com.

"The new Integra was developed from day 1 to deliver on the original lineage that began with Integra back in 1986. It is a continuation of that formula that brought so many first-time buyers into the Acura family and will be the new entry point to the brand," Naughton told Motor1.com.

Gallery: 2019 Acura ILX A-Spec: First Drive

82 Photos

The rumor about the ILX's demise came from a YouTube video where two Acura dealer employees discussed the model's future in relation to the upcoming Integra.

"The Integra is replacing the ILX. That has been the clear message from them without saying the ILX is going away," one of the hosts said. Tire Meets Road wrote about the clip. The video below starts during this portion of the conversation.

The Acura ILX debuted for the 2013 model year as the brand's entry-level product. It sold slowly initially, and the company introduced small updates for the vehicle for the 2014 model year. The 2016 model received a refresh that included a more powerful standard engine. An even more significant styling and technology update arrived for 2019.

Acura begins taking orders for the 2023 Integra on March 10. The brand is still keeping lots of secrets about it. For example, we know the vehicle uses a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder but don't know its output. The version of this engine Honda Civic Si sedan makes 200 horsepower (149 kilowatts) and 192 pound-feet (260 Newton-meters) of torque.

The Integra is available with a six-speed manual transmission. There's also an automatic option, but the company isn't yet offering any details about the gearbox.

Acura hasn't yet released official photos of the Integra's interior. There was a prototype on display at the Rolex 24 at Daytona with its windows open. That car's cabin showed strong similarities to the current Civic Si.

The Integra goes on sale later this spring. Acura says prices start at around $30,000.