It seems that convertibles simply don't have the same cachet they used to. Apart from a handful of high-dollar examples and some lingering low-cost options (like the ever-popular Mazda Miata), the removable roof really doesn't move the needle anymore, as evidenced by slowing sales.

The 2023 BMW Z4 is a good example of that. Even though it's a stylish, 382-horsepower, luxed-up droptop, the company reportedly plans to discontinue it in 2025. That would leave the base Porsche 718 Boxster as one of the lone options in this price range given that the Audi TT Roadster is also going the way of the dodo after this year.

But that shouldn’t dissuade you from buying a Z4 before it disappears, this is still a likable luxury convertible, all things considered, and a light refresh for 2023 adds new paint options, a tweaked front end, and a few more standard features.

Quick Stats 2023 BMW Z4 M40i Engine: Turbocharged 3.0-Liter I6 Output: 382 Horsepower / 369 Pound-Feet Drive Type: Rear-Wheel Drive Base Price: $55,750 + $995 Destination As-Tested Price: $73,620

Design 6/10

Exterior Color: Thundernight Metallic

Interior Color: Black

Wheel Size: 19 Inches

Purple – it’s purple. BMW’s awesome Thundernight Metallic paint (a $650 option) makes its way to the Z4, which helps the otherwise uninspired design look a bit fresher (you can see the changes side-by-side here). And the optional $200 BMW M 50 Years badges look good on the hood and trunk.

But the differences between this facelifted model and its predecessor are barely noticeable; the grille mesh is wider and more horizontal, the fog lights are lower, and new 19-inch wheels adorn each corner. The M Sport package is now standard on the M40i, too, which adds some subtle aerodynamic upgrades to the bumpers

Inside the Z4 has a familiar cabin, with most of the same premium materials found elsewhere in the BMW lineup, like carbon fiber trim and aluminum. Only now there’s now an M leather steering wheel, M pedals, and an M footrest standard as part of that M Sport package alongside the same Ivory White Vernasca leather as last year.

Comfort 6/10

Seating Capacity: 2

Seating Configuration: 2

Cargo Capacity: 9.9 Cubic Feet

BMW really could have upgraded the Z4’s seats here. The Vernasca leather on the chairs feels premium and now offer standard heating and lumbar support on the M40i, but they aren’t very supportive. Your butt will barely be protected from the harsh ride. Even with the now-standard adaptive M suspension the Z4 still rides rougher than some of its rivals.

The cabin is really tight, too – but not any more claustrophobic feeling than the Audi TT Roadster or Porsche Boxster. The good news is you can always remove the roof, which happens in a swift 10 seconds at up to 31 miles per hour, and if you need cargo space, the Z4’s trunk offers a best-in-class 9.9 cubic feet of space (with or without the roof) with a surprising 51.0-inch depth.

Technology & Connectivity 8/10

Center Display: 10.3-Inch Touchscreen

Instrument Cluster Display: 12.3 Inches

Wireless Apple CarPlay / Android Auto: Yes/Yes

The same 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.3-inch touchscreen with iDrive 7 carries over untouched from last year. But it’s still a good system to use; the home screen is neatly laid out, the graphics are crisp, and the vestigial iDrive controller makes for quicker navigation. And speaking of navigation, it’s now standard for 2023 alongside wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

But BMW’s option pricing is still a bit of a mess, with a la carte options like wireless charging ($500) and the 12-speaker Harmon/Kardon audio system ($875) feeling like they should be in the $1,350 Premium package, which only adds remote start and ambient lighting (both available as a la carte options) with semi-automatic parking assistance and a head-up display.

Performance & Handling 8/10

Engine: Turbocharged 3.0-Liter I6

Output: 382 Horsepower / 369 Pound-Feet

Transmission: Eight-Speed Automatic

Even though it forgoes any major mechanical changes for 2023, this Z4 is still quick. The turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine routes 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet through an eight-speed automatic and to the rear wheels on this M40i model. There’s still no manual, though, and there won’t be for the foreseeable future.

The 3.9 seconds it takes the Z4 to get to 60 makes it just as fast as the related Toyota Supra. The eight-speed auto rips off crisp shifts and the now-standard adaptive M suspension means you can torque the Z4 up another notch stiffer when cornering. The steering is lightweight but precise, and the chassis doesn’t flex or feel unstable even with the removable top.

Safety 7/10

Driver Assistance Level: SAE Level 2 (Hands-On)

NHTSA Rating: Not Rated

IIHS Rating: Not Rated

The Z4 is pretty limited in terms of standard safety equipment. Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, automatic high-beam headlights, and rollover protection are the only no-cost options. If you want more active safety, you have to add the $700 Driving Assistance package, which includes active blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure warning, and adaptive cruise control.

Fuel Economy 7/10

City: 23 MPG

Highway: 31 MPG

Combined: 26 MPG

Efficiency: City: Highway: Combined: 2023 BMW Z4 M40i 23 MPG 31 MPG 26 MPG 2023 Audi TT Roadster 23 MPG 30 MPG 25 MPG 2023 Porsche 718 Boxster S 19 MPG 25 MPG 22 MPG

Pricing 9/10

Base Price: $55,750 + $995 Destination

Trim Base Price: $65,300

As-Tested Price: $73,620

A base BMW Z4 sDrive30i is $55,745 (including destination), which makes it the most affordable car in the class by a few thousand dollars. The M40i model costs $66,295, and while that is almost $10,000 pricier than the base model, the Z4 is a relative bargain compared to the next-best Boxster.

But like many BMW products, the Z4 requires you to pay extra for the best bits. The Premium package is $1,350 and the Driving Assistance package is $700, the two priciest options. If you want those active safety and parking features, you will need both of those. And still you’ll have to pay an extra $550 for adaptive cruise control, which is only available as a standalone option on the Z4.

If you still want the performance of the M40i but not for the $73,620 as tested, the Thundernight Metallic paint ($650) and Shadowline visual package ($950) are two options you could probably live without. Other standard wheel options will save you another $600, and the BMW M 50 Years emblems – as cool as they are – would shave another $200 off the final asking price.

Pricing: Base Price w/Destination: Trim Base Price: Competitive Spec: 2023 BMW Z4 M40i $55,750 + $995 Destination $65,300 $73,620 2023 Audi TT Roadster $56,300 + $1,095 Destination $57,395 $60,190 2023 Porsche 718 Boxster S $70,400 + $1,650 Destination $84,050 $90,830

