UPDATE: BMW responded: "We cannot speculate on future product offerings."

The BMW Z4 will allegedly end production in mid-2025, according to a rumor from the Spanish site Motor.es. The roadster isn't getting the sales volume that the German automaker wants, the report claims.

The Z4 won't languish away until its retirement, the Spanish story indicates. There will allegedly be a refresh in 2023 to give the roadster an updated look.

Gallery: 2019 BMW Z4 M40i: First Drive

53 Photos

Motor1.com reached out to BMW for comment about the Z4's claimed retirement. We will update this story with the automaker's response.

The current iteration of the Z4 debuted in 2018 and went on sale in the United States for the 2019 model year. In the US, the roadster is available as the sDrive30i with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 255 horsepower (190 kilowatts) or the M40i with a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six producing 382 hp (285 kW).

Since its launch, BMW hasn't made any tweaks to the Z4. Although, the automaker did drop the option of a six-speed manual in the Australian market after selling just two of them in the country in two years.

The current Z4 and Toyota Supra are closely related by riding on the same platform, sharing engines, and having similar interiors. Magna Steyr assembles both vehicles in Austria. It's not clear whether the BMW's end of production would also affect the Toyota.

There are several rumors of the Supra getting a limited-run GRMN model that would allegedly combine a turbocharged inline-six with a manual gearbox, which is a setup that's not currently available.

Rumors suggest the Supra GRMN might either share the twin-turbo engine with the BMW M3 and M4 or push the existing inline-six's output to around 395 hp (294 kW). Extensive use of carbon fiber would lower the vehicle's weight. The speculation points to the model arriving in 2023.