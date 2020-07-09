Performance & Handling ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 9/10

We're hard on GM products for packaging, design, quality, and material problems, but there's little arguing that most of its cars, and especially the performance products, are joyous to drive. The Corvette is at the top of that list.

The 6.2-liter V8 and new eight-speed dual-clutch are a match made in heaven. The LT2 V8 packs 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, helping the 3,366-pound C8 scamper to 60 in around 3.0 seconds (the Z51 package enables a sub-3.0-second sprint), but numbers are a poor substitute for experiencing this engine.

The C8 dazzles out of the box. From a standstill, the power delivery from this naturally aspirated engine is a joy. Free of the urgency provided by turbochargers, the LT2 pulls off the line in a way that only a big engine can, with progressive and predictable behavior that builds rather than explodes. Winding out a Porsche 911 Carrera S is an exercise in responding to the sudden increase in engine speed, but while the Corvette revs quickly, there's more time to savor it. It's the difference between slamming a shot of whisky and sipping on one – more enjoyable, even if the process isn't as immediately intoxicating.

The C8 sounds stunning, too. Be sure to tick the box for the $1,195 dual-mode sport exhaust, then grab a drive mode that lets it sing at all times. This car's sound is rich and sonorous and, unlike past Corvettes, mostly free of annoying valve train rattle under low loads or at low speeds.

Working alongside the LT2 is a new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Considering GM's lack of familiarity with this sort of gearbox, the engineers behind it deserve high praise. Set for performance, it snaps off upshifts and downshifts, responding eagerly to the driver's inputs through the undersized wheel-mounted paddles. In full auto and with Tour mode selected, the gearbox settles down and fades into the background. Engineers ironed out the bad manners that come with DCTs, so that even on hills or at low speeds, the C8 behaves.

The suspension tuning is comfortable, but overall agility is still high. Particularly in how it turns in, the C8 will please owners seeking a real sports car experience, owing to the quick steering and firm suspension tuning. It's sharp and darty, the sort of thing you can easily point at a bend and know it'll just get there. There's very little body roll, so you can push hard into corners and enjoy the supernatural grip. Even accelerating hard out of turns, the C8 feels planted and easy to manage. That came as a particular surprise, considering our tester's Michelin Pilot Sport All-Season 4 ZP rubber.

Be warned, though: Chevy tuned the C8 for understeer. This is, frankly, for the best. The dynamics of mid-engine cars are far different than front-engine vehicles, so while we think Chevy could have gone for a more neutral handling character, the tendency to understeer slowly and predictably is good for people experiencing this layout for the first time. And anyway, it's not like this will be only C8 – Chevy has plenty of time to bring out sharper, better-balanced Corvettes.