The new C8 Corvette is finally in the hands of lucky customers across the country who have spent decades waiting for the fabled mid-engine Corvette. The C8 Corvette has a lot to prove with its all-new engine configuration and dual-clutch only transmission. The mid-engined layout will certainly have a profound impact on handling but what does it do for straight-line performance?

Chevy claims the C8 Corvette will sprint from 0 to 60 in 2.9 seconds which is a hugely impressive number when you consider all of the cars this time matches. Vehicles like the Nissan GTR, 991.1 Porsche 911 Turbo S, Ferrari 488 GTB, and the Acura NSX are all troubled by the Corvette’s impressive performance.

Many have speculated if the Corvette’s 0 to 60 time was optimistic considering how impressive a sub-three second 0 to 60 time is. Can you achieve this time on the street where most Corvettes will spend most of their time?

Well, many of the new C8 Corvette owners have tested their new vehicles 0 to 60 times and the results are more than impressive. There are a number of examples of C8 Corvette owners beating Chevy’s claimed 2.9 second 0 to 60 time but none are more impressive than a run shot on an empty backroad in Pennsylvania.

0 to 60 in 2.67 seconds on two consecutive runs. This video evidence shows that the C8 Corvette is a very serious performance machine and Chevy was being conservative with the claim of a 2.9 second 0 to 60 times. The owner utilizes Chevy’s launch control system so there are no tricks involved in achieving this sensational result.

If 0 to 60 times don’t impress you that’s ok because the C8 is not a one-trick pony with the ability to handle road courses or serve as a comfortable cruiser. As more C8s hit the street we’re excited to see how these cars respond to modifications and more performance driving.





