Design ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 7/10

Hot take: black on black isn't cool anymore. The trend of murdering everything out died in the late-2010s when companies like Chrysler and Honda started offering it on their minivans. And the $3,995 (!) Black Appearance package on the Ram 1500 actually does the otherwise handsome truck a huge disservice, covering the badges, headlight bezels, and 22-inch wheels in an unflattering shiny black finish as opposed to some of the much better color and trim combos we've driven.

Trim issues aside, the Ram 1500 still looks good. The truck's LED headlights blend seamlessly into the rectangular grille. The hood has more angles and edges than a traditional gas model – which adds a bit of toughness – as well as an “EcoDiesel” badge that offers a neat touch. And even though the 22-inch wheels don't look great in gloss black, the design is eye-catching. The only thing our tester didn't offer that we would have liked is the oversized Ram lettering on the rear; the optional 60/40 split tailgate has a much smaller logo.

We have virtually no complaints about the Ram 1500’s interior. The big 12.0-inch touchscreen is impossible to miss, and it looks very sleek and modern. The black leather that covers the seats, dash, and center console is high-quality stuff and has nice contrast stitching. And there's a smooth dark wood treatment with pinstripes that spans the length of the dash and portions of the steering wheel that looks great. This is one of the only parts of this truck that feels worth the asking price.