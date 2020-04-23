Design ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 9/10

This Sonata is what should have followed the sixth-generation car. The design isn't necessarily pretty, but it is striking. During our week behind the wheel, passersby at shops and in parking lots (remember when you could interact with random strangers?) stopped us to compliment the 2020 Sonata and ask what it was. Surely our tester's Glowing Yellow paint – a polarizing shade, in our opinion – had something to do with that, but the overall style certainly helped.

It's hard to overstate the Sonata's visual impact with pictures alone. You need to see this car in person, observe the way the running lights streak back into the hood or take in the squarish tail and the lighting signature to appreciate the good work Hyundai did. There's depth and presence to the shape of the sheet metal and individual styling elements. This is one of Hyundai's most exciting designs in over a decade.

The cabin lacks the exterior's presence, but the design itself is still impressive, with a bright, open quality. The steering wheel, with the yoke-like layout (there’s a lower horizontal spoke that stretches between 7 o’clock to the airbag cap and then to 4 o’clock) of the spokes is graceful. Hyundai may have cribbed this particular look from the Audi A8 – that's a fine car to take inspiration from. Like the big German, the dash is clean and largely free of needless ornamentation. Hyundai neatly fitted a tablet-style touchscreen display while avoiding the tacked-on look of some rivals thanks to the hexagonal shape and tiered style. Even the gear selector, which doubles as a rather comfy palm rest, feels like a careful piece of design.

Our only real critique is the SEL Plus trim's odd upholstery choice. A mix of black leatherette and suede-like material is inoffensive, but a bit dull. That dullness might explain the red contrast stitching Hyundai forces on Sonata SEL Plus shoppers. If you want this trim, avoid the awkward contrast between the red stitching and the metallic yellow paint.