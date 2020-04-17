Design ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 5/10

Some might call the three-row bold, but we think the Toyota Highlander looks too busy, especially up front. Its downward sloping headlights, blacked-out grille, and mish-mash of vents and silver trim pieces don't form a truly cohesive design. Sure, it's an improvement over the previous model's Gillette razor–inspired front fascia, but overall, it feels too fussy for a three-row SUV.

There are some elements we do like, though, especially when looking closer at the side profile. There's a strong character line that extends from the front wheels to the rear, forming a sharp crease that sculpts seamlessly into the SUV's boxy frame. The rear-end is nice, if not a bit innocuous, and the 20-inch wheels look ripped from a luxury car. Also, our tester gets a neat $425 Moon Dust paint job.

The Highlander's massive 12.3-inch central touchscreen is eye-catching. It’s one of the largest in the class and standard on our range-topping Platinum model. The screen sits front and center, and wears a sharp silver trim piece that meshes seamlessly to the surrounding dash. This is no tacked-on screen. The setup comes accented by a nice leather trim on the dash – in this case, our tester wears a two-tone dark brown and beige finish, a woodgrain on the center console, and black leather on the steering wheel and gauge cluster surround. Though, that might be one color too many.