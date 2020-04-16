Get in the middle of things.
Buying a Porsche is a challenging proposition, even before you crack open the legendarily expansive options catalog. Something as simple as deciding on a trim can paralyze prospective customers with choice.
Here's a healthy tip to cure your purchasing paralysis: buy the inbetweener. Porsche is better than any other automaker at bridging gaps in its trim line with new variants. That usually means buying a GTS, which straddles the S and Turbo variants (in all but the 718 range, at least). That's especially smart advice when buying a 2019 Porsche Panamera.
This car takes the Turbo's twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, detunes it to near the power levels of the 4S (but with noticeably more torque), splits the difference in price, and adds a few other performance goodies as standard. It's the Panamera to have, even if it doesn’t do much to change or improve on the overall style.
Editor's Note: Michigan's winter weather prevented us from producing our usual on-location images of the Panamera GTS. These shots come from the first drive in Bahrain.