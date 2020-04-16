Get in the middle of things.

Buying a Porsche is a challenging proposition, even before you crack open the legendarily expansive options catalog. Something as simple as deciding on a trim can paralyze prospective customers with choice.

Here's a healthy tip to cure your purchasing paralysis: buy the inbetweener. Porsche is better than any other automaker at bridging gaps in its trim line with new variants. That usually means buying a GTS, which straddles the S and Turbo variants (in all but the 718 range, at least). That's especially smart advice when buying a 2019 Porsche Panamera.

Porsche's Big Sedan:

2019 porsche panamera gts first drive 2019 Porsche Panamera GTS First Drive: Needed Step In The Panamera Ladder
2018 porsche panamera turbo sport turismo review a beautiful compromise 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo Review: A Beautiful Compromise

This car takes the Turbo's twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, detunes it to near the power levels of the 4S (but with noticeably more torque), splits the difference in price, and adds a few other performance goodies as standard. It's the Panamera to have, even if it doesn’t do much to change or improve on the overall style.

Save Thousands On A New Porsche Panamera
Porsche Panamera
MSRP $ 87,550
MSRP $ 87,550
Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
SEE PRICING

Editor's Note: Michigan's winter weather prevented us from producing our usual on-location images of the Panamera GTS. These shots come from the first drive in Bahrain.

2019 Porsche Panamera GTS

Engine Twin-Turbocharged 4.0-liter V8
Output 453 Horsepower / 457 Pound-Feet
Transmission 8-Speed Dual Clutch
Drive Type All-Wheel Drive
Speed 0-60 MPH 3.9 Seconds
Maximum speed 181 MPH
Efficiency 16 City / 23 Highway / 19 Combined
Weight 4,554 Pounds
Seating Capacity 5
Cargo Volume 17.6 / 47.3 Cubic Feet
Base Price $128,300
As-Tested Price $136,160