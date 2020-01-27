Advertiser Disclosure

BMW has been calling itself The Ultimate Driving Machine® for more than 40 years, and its line of sport sedans, convertibles, SUVs, and “M” performance vehicles have long lived up to that mantra. BMW’s new vehicle warranty, while strong, probably does not earn the “ultimate” label. That’s a reason to consider BMW’s extended warranty or a third-party extended warranty for added peace of mind.

We’ll take a closer look at the coverage BMW offers in these plans, and we’ll show some advantages of considering a third-party option for a vehicle service contract. We reviewed and ranked the best extended warranty companies that offer them. Depending on how you drive your BMW, and how long you intend to keep it, one of these could be a better choice for you.



BMW’s New Vehicle Limited Warranty

First, let’s take a quick glance at the BMW new vehicle warranty.

In our look at new car warranties, we ranked the BMW warranty around mid-way down the list of 35 brands. Like the Mercedes-Benz warranty, BMW provides 4 years/50,000 miles coverage for the entire vehicle. There is no added powertrain coverage beyond that, as there is from some other luxury brands, including Acura, Infiniti, Cadillac, and Genesis. The latter comes with 10 years/100,000 miles of powertrain coverage.

BMW’s roadside assistance lasts four years, but for unlimited miles, and the corrosion warranty is 12 years/unlimited miles. Many new BMWs are leased, and so those drivers need not be concerned about the warranty running out unless they plan to buy the car at the end of the lease.

If you buy a BMW certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicle, you will get what remains of the car’s original 4-year/50,000-mile warranty, plus another year of coverage with unlimited miles on top of that. This warranty includes travel protection through BMW Roadside Assistance, and you can buy a BMW Extended Vehicle Protection plan, as well.

Is BMW’s Extended Warranty A Good Choice?

If you buy a BMW, you can add the extended warranty coverage right away or wait until any time before the warranty’s expiration. So, for example, if you drive more than 12,000 miles a year, you’d need to buy the extended warranty coverage before the four years are up.

The BMW program offers three levels of coverage: Powertrain Plus, Gold, and Platinum. That’s good, but some aftermarket warranties offer even more choices and longer coverage.

The Powertrain Plus plan offers “limited coverage” of major components of the engine and transmission. The engine itself, the transmission, fuel and cooling systems, and final drive (drive axle) are among the systems receiving limited coverage. The only parts singled out for “comprehensive coverage” are the all-wheel-drive transfer case (if equipped with all-wheel drive) and the engine’s induction system.

The Gold level provides what BMW calls “comprehensive” coverage for the engine, transmission, fuel and cooling systems, steering, anti-lock brakes, heating, and air conditioning systems. Electrical components receive “limited” coverage, while audio, entertainment, and navigation systems have no coverage at all.

The Platinum level combines all the features of the first two plans and adds coverage for the audio, entertainment, and navigation systems. It also adds limited coverage for the vehicle’s exterior and interior.

For each of those three levels, you can extend the original warranty term by 1, 2, or 3 years, choosing between 75,000 or 100,000 miles for each term. As with other car brands’ extended warranties, those mileage terms are the total of the original factory warranty and what you are actually buying. For example, if you choose 5 years/75,000 miles, you are getting an additional 1 year/25,000 miles. If you choose a 7-year/100,000-mile term, you’re really adding 3 years/50,000 miles of coverage.

What Does A BMW Extended Warranty Cost?

The cost of a BMW extended warranty will depend on the particular model and the terms you choose. That information will be available when you are negotiating the vehicle’s purchase with the dealer. BMW says its dealers are free to set their own prices.

Some brand enthusiasts have posted their quotes on BMW fan forums, indicating a price range of about $1,700 for the 1-year/25,000-mile Powertrain Plus coverage to well over $7,000 for a 3-year Platinum plan.

Regardless of which BMW extended warranty plan or term you choose, you get 24-hour roadside assistance and will pay a $50 deductible for any covered repairs. All repairs must be performed by an authorized BMW dealer to be covered by the extended warranty.

BMW Repair Costs

Like all modern vehicles, BMW’s have become more complex, and some buyers worry how that affects vehicle reliability. All 2020 model-year BMWs, for example, use turbocharged engines, and many are equipped with all-wheel drive. In-car electronics are more capable and complex than ever.

With all of that, BMW as a brand made a solid showing on the 2019 edition of the J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study, which surveys car owners about problems encountered after three years of ownership. BMW was indicated having 122 problems per 100 cars. That result puts it ahead of rivals Audi (124) and Mercedes-Benz (134), but behind industry leader Lexus (106).

That’s for the brand as a whole. BMW makes many different models. J.D. Power rated two popular ones at the top of their classes for quality and reliability, grading on a scale of 100 points, 100 being best. (This is not problems per 100 cars.)

Model Grade 2016 BMW X3 87 (highest rated compact premium SUV) 2016 BMW 5 Series 87

If your new or certified pre-owned BMW should need repairs, however, costs can be high. Here are a few examples for 2016 models from RepairPal.

Model Repair Cost Estimate 2016 BMW 528i Cylinder head gasket $2,550–$3,292 2016 BMW 528i Water pump $777–$894 2016 BMW X3 xDrive28i Air conditioner compressor $1,726–$2,109 2016 BMW X3 xDrive28i Starter motor $503–$1,275

BMW Maintenance Plans: Are They Worth It?

In addition to offering extended warranties (also known as service contracts), BMW offers prepaid maintenance plans. With these plans, you pay in advance for all factory-scheduled maintenance to get a 30-percent discount compared to paying for individual services as you go, according to BMW. The plans offer terms up to 7 years/125,000 miles from the vehicle’s original in-service date.

As one example, the cost ranges from $1,249 to $4,499 for the popular X5 SUV. Critically, these plans do not include windshield washer fluid, fluid top-offs, the vehicle battery, tires, wheels and wheel alignment, and wear and tear items such as brake pads, brake rotors, wiper blades, clutches, and tire balancing.

For an additional $700, you could add coverage for brake pads, windshield wiper blades, and a manual transmission clutch. (Very few BMWs offer a manual transmission anymore, however.) The plans are transferable if you sell the car.

More Choices In Extended Warranties

Depending on how you drive, BMW’s Extended Service Contracts may not offer exactly the right amount of coverage for your needs. A third-party warranty from one of our top picks can offer more flexibility in coverage, for both miles and years.

Also, consider that BMW has just 341 authorized dealers in the U.S. A breakdown on the road could leave your car at a BMW dealership far from home while it’s being repaired. For example, there are just two BMW dealers in the states of Iowa and New Mexico. The BMW extended warranty does not list trip interruption reimbursement as a benefit.

On the other hand, with a third-party warranty, you could have covered repairs done at more than 30,000 repair facilities nationwide and also get trip interruption coverage. Here’s a quick comparison between BMW’s Extended Service Contracts and CARCHEX Extended Vehicle Protection Plans. Note that with CARCHEX, you can purchase the extended coverage even after BMW’s original factory warranty has expired.

BMW Extended Warranty CARCHEX Start Date Before original warranty expires Any time Max Length of Coverage 100,000 miles 150,000 miles # of Coverage Levels 3 (18 contracts) 5 (16 contracts) Transferable ✔ ✔ Deductible $50 $0+ Trip Interruption No ✔ Roadside Assistance ✔ ✔ Repair Network 341 Authorized BMW dealers in U.S. > 30,000 certified repair facilities nationwide Cancellation Policy -- Refund if within 30 days Availability Must see an Authorized BMW dealer for pricing Free, instant quote Get Quote

Deciding On An Extended Warranty For Your BMW

You may not know how long you’ll keep a new BMW until you’ve driven it for a few years. At that point, you might even be past your factory warranty. If considering a third-party warranty, you don’t have to worry about missing that deadline, because you can still buy this extended coverage option after the factory warranty has expired.

Looking at third-party warranties, you’ll find that the added benefits of roadside assistance, towing and rental car coverage, and trip interruption reimbursement can last much longer than anything the factory offers.

Contact any of our top picks below and get a free quote, and make your own judgement for what gives you the best value in an extended warranty for your BMW vehicle.