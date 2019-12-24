Advertiser Disclosure

Toyota cars, trucks, and SUVs consistently rank highest among car manufacturers for performance and dependability. But even with the brand recognition, buying a new Toyota is a major investment, and understanding what’s included in your car warranty can be an overwhelming and confusing part of the buying process.

While factory warranties give Toyota drivers peace of mind at initial purchase, over time many seek out extended warranties to cover the repairs that come with a vehicle’s age and mileage. Below, we explain the different options for Toyota warranties on new and used vehicles, as well as extended car warranties that offer customizable, affordable plans to extend the life of your vehicle. We researched the top third-party extended warranty providers. See why we recommend one of these providers instead of Toyota’s option.

Overview: Toyota New Car Warranty

Through its New Vehicle Limited Warranty, Toyota offers warranty coverage on new and used vehicles that can help extend the life and health of the vehicle. Any new Toyota will come with a factory or bumper-to-bumper warranty to cover maintenance for a preset period of time, typically three years. Your warranty will start on the vehicle’s in-service date, which is the date the car is either delivered to an ultimate purchaser, leased, or first used as a company car.

Toyota’s factory warranty provides coverage for repairs or replacements needed due to material or workmanship defects. Here’s what you can expect to see covered upon purchase of your Toyota:

3-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper coverage: Basic coverage includes repairs and adjustments for most issues that may arise. Wheel alignments and wheel balancing are also covered under the Basic Warranty but only for 12 months/12,000 miles.

Basic coverage includes repairs and adjustments for most issues that may arise. Wheel alignments and wheel balancing are also covered under the Basic Warranty but only for 12 months/12,000 miles. 5-year/60,000-mile coverage for power components: Toyota’s limited powertrain warranty will cover repairs and adjustments on the major power components of the vehicle like the engine, transmission, transaxle, front-wheel-drive system, and rear-wheel-drive system.

Toyota’s limited powertrain warranty will cover repairs and adjustments on the major power components of the vehicle like the engine, transmission, transaxle, front-wheel-drive system, and rear-wheel-drive system. 5-year/60,000-mile coverage for restraint systems: The Restraint Systems Warranty covers faulty seat belts and airbag systems.

The Restraint Systems Warranty covers faulty seat belts and airbag systems. 5 year/unlimited mileage rust-through coverage: This Corrosion Perforation Warranty coverage protects you from any perforation from corrosion or rusting on your vehicle.

This Corrosion Perforation Warranty coverage protects you from any perforation from corrosion or rusting on your vehicle. Emission control coverage: Your Toyota is covered under Federal and California regulations that ensure that the vehicle meets emission standards. The length of coverage varies by the state your car is registered in, so review your Toyota Warranty & Maintenance Guide for details. Terms range from 2 years/24,000 miles to 8 years/80,000 miles.

Your Toyota is covered under Federal and California regulations that ensure that the vehicle meets emission standards. The length of coverage varies by the state your car is registered in, so review your Toyota Warranty & Maintenance Guide for details. Terms range from 2 years/24,000 miles to 8 years/80,000 miles. Accessories coverage: The Toyota Accessory Warranty covers Genuine Toyota accessories that come with your vehicle for 36 months/36,000 miles. Accessories purchased later are covered for 12 months/unlimited mileage.

Toyota Hybrid Vehicles

Your Toyota hybrid vehicle comes with the same 3-year/36-month basic coverage plus the 5-year/ 60,000-mile powertrain coverage, but also includes coverage of certain parts specific to your hybrid. Hybrid-related components are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles. This includes the battery, battery control module, hybrid control module, and inverter with converter.

Toyota Certified Used Vehicles (TCUV)

Toyota models younger than 6 years old and with less than 65,000 miles are eligible for a used vehicle certification. To qualify as a Certified Used Vehicle (TCUV), vehicles undergo a 160-point car inspection and a review of a CARFAX report. TCUVs come with a unique used Toyota warranty that begins at the date of purchase and includes many of the same types of coverage as new car warranties:

12-month/12,000-mile Limited Comprehensive Warranty for basic repairs and replacements

7-year/100,000-mile Limited Powertrain Warranty

8-year/100,000-mile Factory Hybrid Vehicle Battery Warranty

8-year/100,000-mile Fuel Cell Vehicle Warranty

1 year of roadside assistance

What’s Not Covered

Toyota drivers may be dismayed to find that there are exceptions to their factory warranty coverage. Damage resulting from fire or theft is excluded, as are breakdowns from using fluids or fuel not specified in your owner’s manual. Here are some other causes of damage that won’t be covered under your factory warranty:

Airborne chemicals

Tree sap

Road debris (including stone chips)

Salt

Damage from storms like hail, floods, wind storms, or lightning

Water contamination

It’s also good to note that tires are not covered by Toyota’s factory warranty and are instead covered by the tiremaker.

The ToyotaCare No Cost Maintenance Plan provides added incentive to new Toyota drivers by covering maintenance costs for 2 years/25,000 miles and free roadside service for 2 years/unlimited mileage. However, this service is not extended beyond the initial two years. After expiration, expect to pay out of pocket for an oil change, tire rotation, inspection, or fluid level adjustment.

Finally, Toyota drivers will need to plan for “normal wear and tear” expenses like engine tune-ups, spark plug or fuse replacements, wiper blade repairs, brake pad issues, and cosmetic problems, none of which are covered under the basic Toyota warranty. This includes noises and vibrations your car may make, but also cosmetic conditions or deterioration caused by normal wear and tear on the road.

Toyota Extended Warranties

Even given the overall dependability of Toyota, vehicles will inevitably require servicing and part replacement with age and mileage. In fact, the U.S. Department of Transportation estimates that drivers put an average of 13,476 miles on their car each year, which means your Toyota warranty could expire in under 3 years. This leaves the bulk of your car’s repair costs to be paid out of pocket.

Extended warranty coverage can save you money and give you added protection on your vehicle. Compare what these common Toyota repairs cost without coverage:

Component Cost Rack and Pinion Leak $749–$1537 Alternator $481–$1,136 Timing Belt $507–$861 Water Pump $389–$1,935 Power Steering Pump $371–$644 Ignition Coil $215-$358

Additionally, as you continue to accumulate mileage on your vehicle, you’ll find that your car will require continued servicing and repair. Many models have the same issues, which consumers consistently report:

Toyota RAV4: Excessive Oil Consumption

Price Tag: $3,300

Mileage: >100,000 miles

Toyota Camry: Excessive Oil Consumption

Price Tag: $1,400

Mileage: 80,000–100,000 miles

Toyota Tacoma: Accelerator Sticking

Price Tag: $6,500

Mileage: 13,850 miles

Extended Warranty Provider Options

Extended warranties are good options if you’re concerned about the additional cost of upkeep for your Toyota. They’re available from Toyota or through a third-party supplier such as CARCHEX, CarShield, Endurance , and many other providers.

Many Toyota dealerships also offer extended warranties through a Vehicle Service Agreement (VSA). These warranties offer Platinum, Gold, and Powertrain service plans that allow for some customization and extend coverage for most components of the factory warranty. Here are some additional highlights of Toyota VSA extended warranty plans:

24/7 roadside assistance

Reimbursements for roadside assistance vehicle rentals, meals, and lodging

Added coverage terms from 5 to 10 years and up to 125,000 miles

Access to the nationwide Toyota service network

Available on new, used, and certified used vehicles

If you want more flexibility based on your model and car year, an extended warranty through a third-party provider can give you customized coverage to keep your reliable Toyota on the road even longer. For example, an Extended Vehicle Protection Plan from CARCHEX can provide up to 10 years of coverage, and you can choose from 16 contracts.

In our research, we found these additional benefits of third-party extended warranties:

Included roadside assistance, towing and rental car reimbursement, gas delivery, and trip interruption services (meals and lodging)

Your choice of repair shop from any licensed repair facility in the U.S. instead of being limited to a Toyota-approved facility and technicians

Affordable payment options through low monthly payment plans (Some brands like CarShield have month-to-month contracts.)

More than three coverage levels, so your service contract is tailored to your vehicle

Frequently Asked Questions About Toyota Warranties

Are you looking for more information about Toyota warranties and extended warranties? Here are some frequently asked questions to get you started:

Is my Toyota warranty transferable?

Yes, you can transfer your Toyota warranty to a new owner at no cost.

Where can I get additional information regarding my Toyota warranty terms and conditions?

Review the Toyota Warranty & Maintenance Guide for your vehicle for specific information about what’s included in your factory warranty. Find your guide by searching the Toyota Owner website for the make and model of your Toyota.

How can I find out more about my Toyota’s tire warranty?

Your vehicle’s tires are warranted by their manufacturer. All tire service requests need to go to an authorized dealership of the tire manufacturer.

What does “bumper-to-bumper” mean, and what exactly is covered under this warranty?

The description “bumper-to-bumper” is used to describe your 3-year/36,000-mile coverage under the terms of your Toyota factory warranty and speaks to the parts and services covered on your car, truck, or SUV. The term is misleading in that not all parts “between the bumpers” of your Toyota will be covered. Wipers, windshields, tires, and brakes, to name a few, are excluded from basic warranty coverage.

Where can I learn more about extended warranties?

Our team has written many guides and explanations that can help you through the extended warranty shopping process.