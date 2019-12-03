Advertiser Disclosure

From trophy trucks to hard-working ranch vehicles, it’s hard to match the fanbase of Ram. Despite rumors about reliability problems, which were around even before the name switch from Dodge Ram to Ram, the brand remains a popular option for all kinds of truck owners.

In this article:

When you drive your new Ram off the lot, you’re already protected by the dealer’s factory warranty. But when your coverage expires, you could be leaving yourself vulnerable to future repair costs if you don’t have an extended warranty in place.

Extended warranties, or vehicle service contracts, offer protection from mechanical issues your vehicle may experience. Most dealerships will offer you a Ram extended warranty when you buy your truck or van, but the dealer’s plan isn’t the only option out there. We recently researched the top third-party warranty companies to find the best extended protection. Read on to learn more about the coverage offered by Ram and our recommended providers.

How Reliable Is Your Ram?

You are probably asking yourself why you should consider an extended warranty for your Ram. For one, even if the vehicle is still under factory warranty, you could run into mechanical problems that aren’t covered. Then there is the expiration date of your factory coverage.

Your Ram may look great and give you plenty of towing power. Unfortunately, Ram still tops the list for the least reliable trucks. That doesn’t mean you should get rid of your truck or that it’s guaranteed to break down in the next month. However, you should consider adding the extra protection of a Ram extended warranty to give yourself some peace of mind.

According to the 2019 J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study, Ram ranks in the bottom five for most dependable brands. Some of the repairs you might face with Ram vehicles, courtesy of RepairPal, include:

Turbocharger oil line replacement: $1,172–$1,435

$1,172–$1,435 Drive belt tensioner replacement: $274–$307

$274–$307 AC evaporator replacement: $567–$823

$567–$823 Windshield wiper motor replacement: $332–$353

$332–$353 Parking brake shoe replacement: $446–$488

To decide if an extended warranty is worth it, you need to think about the likelihood your truck may need repairs in the future and your ability to cover unexpected repair bills.

Coverage Offered By Ram

When you purchase a new Ram at a dealership, you receive the factory warranty and have the option to buy additional protection in the form of the extended warranty. Here’s a quick look at what factory coverage gets you and a more in-depth overview of the extended warranty.

Ram Factory Warranty

All new Ram trucks come with a Basic Limited Warranty and a Powertrain Limited Warranty. The basic warranty provides comprehensive coverage for your vehicle for 3 years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. The Powertrain Limited Warranty covers components like the engine, transmission, and drive system for 5 years or 60,000 miles (5 years or 100,000 miles for diesel).

Manufacturer or factory warranties cover defective parts and workmanship. Unexpected mechanical breakdowns aren’t covered by a factory warranty. For example, if you have a defective tailgate and your vehicle is still under warranty, the repairs should be covered. If your tailgate stops working because of normal use, the repairs aren’t covered by a factory warranty.

Ram Extended Warranty Plans

Unlike a factory warranty, an extended warranty isn’t really a warranty at all. Instead, it’s a contract that promises to pay for certain mechanical repairs to your car. You pay a fee for the service contract. If something happens to your truck, such as a sudden engine failure, your warranty provider covers the cost of covered repairs minus a deductible.

Like the factory warranty, the Ram extended warranty is run through Mopar. Mopar is the parts and service division of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), the parent company of Ram. You can purchase Mopar Vehicle Protection plans for both new and pre-owned Ram vehicles. Qualifications for each type of plan are below:

New Vehicle Plans: Vehicle must be within 36 months and 36,000 miles of the original in-service date. Expect to pay a surcharge after 1 year and 12,000 miles.

Vehicle must be within 36 months and 36,000 miles of the original in-service date. Expect to pay a surcharge after 1 year and 12,000 miles. Certified Pre-Owned Plans: Vehicle must have an active Certified Pre-Owned Limited Factory Warranty and less than 75,000 miles.

Vehicle must have an active Certified Pre-Owned Limited Factory Warranty and less than 75,000 miles. Pre-Owned Plans: Vehicle must be no more than 10 model years old and have less than 150,000 miles. Vehicles with a 5-year/60,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty from the manufacturer must have no more than 125,000 miles.

Here’s a closer look at the plans available through Mopar:

Plan Name Coverage Type Term Length Details

MVP Maximum Care Plus New Cars Up to 8 years / 150,000 miles Everything except certain named parts, including coverage for: -Engine -Transmission -Electrical -Driveline -Steering -Safety and security components -Body mechanisms Added Care Plus for New Vehicles New Cars Up to 8 years / 150,000 miles 800 named components including: -Engine -Transmission -Driveline -Steering -Engine cooling Maximum Care Used Cars Up to 5 years / unlimited miles All components except listed exclusions, covering over 5,000 of your vehicle’s parts Added Care Plus for Pre-Owned Vehicles Used Cars Up to 5 years / unlimited miles 800 named components

Additional Perks to Ram Extended Warranties

The Ram extended warranty includes some extras such as:

Limited rental car coverage

Trip interruption protection

Roadside assistance

Key fob replacement

You can also transfer your service contract if you sell the vehicle. A $50 transfer fee often applies, depending on your location.

Limitations of the Ram Extended Warranty

One of the biggest limitations to Mopar’s extended coverage is the lack of plan options. Whether you have a new or used vehicle, your choices are limited to an exclusionary plan, often called a bumper-to-bumper plan, or a named component plan that covers only the parts listed in the contract.

Like most extended warranties, you’ll usually need to pay a deductible before covered repairs are paid for. With these contracts, you have the choice of $200, $100, or $0 deductible. $0 deductibles generally come with an increased overall plan price.

Other limitations for a Ram extended warranty include:

High Prices: Buying an extended warranty directly from a local dealer often increases the price. Dealers can mark up service contracts. In fact, the dealer may tell you the price isn’t negotiable, but that is almost never the case. You may also be asked to roll the cost of your extended warranty into your auto loan. This makes it even more expensive because you will end up paying interest on the cost of the warranty.

Buying an extended warranty directly from a local dealer often increases the price. Dealers can mark up service contracts. In fact, the dealer may tell you the price isn’t negotiable, but that is almost never the case. You may also be asked to roll the cost of your extended warranty into your auto loan. This makes it even more expensive because you will end up paying interest on the cost of the warranty. Repairs by the Dealer: Any covered repairs you need must be completed by a Ram or other FCA dealership. If you live far away from a dealership or are traveling, this may be inconvenient.

Third-Party Vehicle Service Contracts

The Ram extended warranty offered by Mopar provides excellent coverage and extra perks like roadside assistance. However, the limitations discussed above may make a third-party provider a better choice.

It’s important to choose a reputable warranty provider. Unfortunately, many scam companies use the pretense of an extended warranty to get you to spend money unnecessarily. You may have heard horror stories about these extended warranties. Vehicle owners are pressured into purchasing a warranty, but when they need to use the service, the company no longer exists.

Luckily, there are a number of reputable warranty companies out there with high ratings from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and thousands of positive customer reviews. We’ve done the research for you so you don’t have to wade through untrustworthy brands to find the right coverage.

Some of the things we look for in a great warranty company include:

A high rating and accreditation by the BBB

Low number of complaints on the BBB website

Customer reviews

Endorsements from leading automotive and car repair companies

Easy quote and claims process

Money back guarantee

High number of plans available

Ability to customize contracts

Additional perks

While a Mopar Vehicle Protection plan is easy to purchase at the dealership, we like third-party extended warranties for the increased flexibility and lower costs.

Dealer vs. Third-Party Extended Warranty Comparison Table

Because most third-party warranty companies are brokers, they can offer plans from a variety of warranty administrators, giving you more choices for your extended coverage. Almost all of the major providers offer roadside assistance and other benefits, too, just like the Mopar service plans. Keep reading for a side-by-side comparison of Ram extended warranty and our top-recommended third-party provider, CARCHEX.