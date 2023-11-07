The 2025 model year for the Ram 1500 brings significant changes to the trim structure since the all-conquering TRX with its brawny V8 has made way for the TRO with a downsized inline-six. The Ramcharger is officially back as a 663-horsepower electric truck with a V6 range extender. And then there's this – the Tungsten. It's Ram's answer to the GMC Sierra Denali and Ford F-150 Limited by going a step above the 1500 Limited and Limited Longhorn models.

Tungsten has been offered in the past on select 1500, 2500, and 3500 models and now it's back to serve a similar purpose by being the most luxurious of the lot. It's loaded with features such as a new power tailgate and a "premium LED taillight design" but the real upgrades are inside the leather-lined cabin. One trinket that stands out is the fancy plaque with metal lettering and diamond knurling on the center console to highlight the trim level's name and show the vehicle identification number (VIN). It's not the first fullsize truck to have it since the Ford F-150 Limited has had it for years.

2025 Ram 1500 Tungsten

Those heated and ventilated front seats are power-adjustable in 24 ways and benefit from memory and massaging functions. Wrapped in quilted Natura Plus leather, the front seats are also ventilated and benefit from power lumbar support and four-way electrically adjustable headrests. Compared to the lesser trim levels, the 1500 Tungsten gets a faux crystal shifter and metal pedals.

Ram has managed to cram no fewer than 23 speakers throughout the cabin by installing a Klipsch Reference Premiere audio system with stainless steel speaker covers. It pumps out 1,228 watts and represents Klipsch’s automotive application, featuring dual titanium tweeters and a 12-inch subwoofer.

You can get the Tungsten with or without a combustion engine since Ram is offering the ultra-luxe trim on the regular models as well as the REV. Pricing will be announced closer to launch, with trucks reaching dealers in the first quarter of 2024 but the electric version is due in the fourth quarter. It’s safe to say Tungsten will command a premium over the 2024 1500 Limited which carries a starting price of $65,205.