It's podcast time, and at 7:30 PM Eastern tonight, you can join us for the latest episode of Rambling About Cars. This week, there's a significant pickup debut, and a video we want to show you.

You can join the show on Motor1.com's Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channels. Feel free to ask questions so we can respond to them. You can reach us here:

After the show, you can find the audio version of Rambling About Cars on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and many more. We also accept emails at podcast@motor1.com.

Gallery: 2025 Ram 1500

53 Photos

We are kicking off the show with the revised 2025 Ram 1500. The pickup has some significant changes, like a new nose. The venerable 5.7-liter Hemi V8 is gone from the lineup, and a twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six replaces it.

The Ramcharger name is back, too. However, it's no longer an SUV like the old one. Now, the pickup features an electric drivetrain with a 3.6-liter V6 that functions as a range extender. Ram estimates the range is up to 690 miles between the 95-kilowatt-hour battery and the 27-gallon fuel tank.

This week, a teardown of a Ford Ecoboost 2.7-liter V6 proved very popular on Motor1, so we wanted to share it with our audience. The engine looked fine on the outside, but the internals were out of a horror movie. Somehow, a cylinder got so hot that the piston melted into the cylinder.

A hangar-like space full of around 60 Skyline GT-Rs was another cool thing from this week. The undisclosed location is about 20 miles outside of Tokyo. These cars debuted in 1999, and the 25-year import rule in the United States means that people can't drive them in the US until 2024. The operator is storing them until it's possible to sell them in the US.

Finally, we'll have a cheap car challenge. This week, we need to find a vehicle to drive during the winter for $2,000 or less.

Feel free to comment during the show if you have any questions or comments about anything else going on in the automotive world.