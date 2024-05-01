Miami is filled with fancy skyscrapers. And some automakers have already staked a claim in South Beach with premium residences from Aston Martin, Bentley, and Porsche. But another high-end auto manufacturer is putting down roots in Miami: Pagani.

The Italian automaker released the first renderings for its residential skyscraper in collaboration with architectural firm Revuelta and Pagani Arte—a new division of the company devoted to lifestyle and interior design needs. And it looks fancy.

The Pagani Residences tower will be 28 stories tall and located in the North Bay Village area of Miami Beach. It will have 70 outward-facing living spaces between two and four bedrooms each, ranging in size from 2,000 to 3,300 square feet. Every residence will have 11-foot tall ceilings, up to 1,040-square-foot outdoor areas, a 24-hour concierge, and a 240-foot boardwalk on Biscayne Bay.

For the one percent of Pagani owners, the rooftop penthouse will have a 360-degree view, a private pool with a hot tub, and even taller 13-foot ceilings. And of course, all owners will have access to private garages to store their Huayra and Utopia supercars. There’s also a marina for their yachts. As far as we know, Pagani doesn’t make yachts… yet.

Eager Pagani owners will have to wait a few years, though. The Pagani tower isn’t expected to open until 2027. Prices start at $2.4 million.