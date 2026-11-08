Maserati Might Revive Two Familiar Names In December: Report

Maserati is getting ready to preview its future, with two familiar nameplates destined to make a comeback. According to a new report, the Italian automaker will unveil two concepts on December 10, previewing the next-generation Levante and Quattroporte.

The Supercar Blog, citing its own sources, reports that Maserati plans to reveal both concepts to establish a new design direction for the brand. The debuts are expected to take place in Modena, Italy, where Maserati is headquartered.

Neither concept has been officially confirmed, but the report aligns with recent comments from Maserati and Stellantis executives about the brand's future product plans. And while a new Levante would mark a relatively familiar return to the luxury SUV segment, the next Quattroporte could be something entirely different.

Maserati Levante FTributo Special Edition

Maserati's New Levante Could Take On The Porsche Cayenne Again

The Levante debuted in 2016, but production ended in 2024 following years of slow sales. It competed against established luxury SUVs such as the Porsche Cayenne, BMW X5, and Mercedes-Benz GLE.

Maserati CEO Santo Ficili has already discussed the possibility of bringing back the Levante name, confirming that the company plans to return to the E-segment SUV category. That doesn't necessarily mean the production model will look anything like its predecessor, though.

The December concept is expected to preview Maserati's future design language, potentially offering an early glimpse at how the next generation of its larger vehicles will look.

Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo

The Next Quattroporte Could Ditch Its Traditional Sedan Shape

The more interesting of the two concepts could be the next Quattroporte. Rather than reviving the same four-door luxury sedan, Maserati is reportedly considering a much more unconventional body style.

Ficili has already hinted at that possibility, suggesting that the future Quattroporte, in his mind, "is not a sedan." Instead, he envisions something that falls somewhere between a shooting brake and a crossover, describing it as a "very low, big car."

What do you think?

The previous-generation Quattroporte ended production in 2023.

Of course, Ficili's comments reflect his vision for the car rather than a confirmed production design. The December concept should give us a better idea of whether Maserati intends to follow through with that unconventional approach.

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