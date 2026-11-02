Ford Is Already Dropping The Dark Horse SC's $31,000 Track Pack

Ford has dropped the most exclusive way to option a Mustang Dark Horse SC. The Track Pack Special Edition, a $31,980 package built around a handful of cosmetic and mechanical upgrades, will not return for the 2027 model year.

That leaves buyers with a simpler, cheaper lineup, right as Ford adds a new body style to the mix. The automaker is introducing a Dark Horse SC convertible for 2027, broadening a car that so far has been pitched purely as a track weapon.

The Track Pack Special Edition Discontinued

2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC Photo by: Ford

The Dark Horse SC arrived for the 2026 model year as Ford's spiritual successor to the S550-generation Shelby GT500. The Track Pack Special Edition was the priciest, most limited configuration, locked to the 970A "High" Package, and it was never meant to be permanent.

The package added a black-painted roof, Race Red Brembo calipers on the carbon-ceramic brakes, and a Carbon Fiber Exterior Package. Hood and decklid graphics, black exhaust extensions, and black seat belts with red stripes rounded out the visual changes.

Inside, the car got 3D-printed titanium shift components, serialized instrument-panel badging, and Solar Red Recaro seats. The everyday GTD positioning Ford has used for this car now comes in one configuration instead of two.

Ford has not published a production cap for the 2026 Track Pack Special Edition, but the option was expensive and tied to a single equipment group. Buyers who want that specific look and those specific materials now have to find one of the limited 2026 cars already built.

Gallery: Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC Convertible 30 Source: Anthony Alaniz / Motor1

Mustang Dark Horse SC Pricing

Ford's standard Dark Horse SC pricing starts at $108,485, before destination and delivery. Add the Track Pack Special Edition on a 2026 car and the price jumped to $144,985, a gap of $36,500 once the base package costs are included.

The 970A High Package itself, the one the Track Pack built on top of, accounted for a separate chunk of that spread. The Track Pack Special Edition's listed cost was $31,980, the single largest optional line item on the car.

What do you think?

At the top of the range, a fully loaded Dark Horse SC configuration reached $175,965, according to Ford Authority. That ceiling drops for 2027 now that the Track Pack Special Edition no longer exists.

The new convertible changes the car's mission. Ford detailed the droptop's engine and chassis in its own reveal of the open-top Dark Horse SC.

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