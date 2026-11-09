The Mustang Shelby GT350 Is Coming Back With An NA V8 And A Manual: Report

When you thought the Mustang lineup couldn’t get any more complicated, Ford allegedly has plans to introduce yet another derivative. Following the arrival of the Dark Horse SC, the Blue Oval is reportedly preparing another high-performance version of its iconic pony car. This time, it's looking to revive the spirit of the Shelby GT350, a nameplate that disappeared when the previous-generation Mustang bowed out.

According to Ford Authority, insiders familiar with the matter say a new S650-generation Mustang flavor is in development as a spiritual successor to the S550-generation Shelby GT350. Rather than starting from scratch, Ford will reportedly use the Dark Horse SC as a starting point, giving the newcomer similarly aggressive widebody styling.

However, there's one major difference under the hood. While the Dark Horse SC packs a supercharged 5.2-liter V8, its less powerful sibling is said to keep things old-school with a naturally aspirated engine, just like the GT350 before it. Ford apparently hasn't settled on the displacement, but the report suggests it's considering either a 5.2-liter or 5.4-liter V8.

2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC Photo by: Tim Stevens / Motor1

It Could Have Well Over 600 Horsepower

There's no word on official output figures, but the new Mustang should slot neatly between the regular Dark Horse and the Dark Horse SC. The former makes 500 horsepower and 418 pound-feet (567 Newton-meters) of torque, while the supercharged SC takes it further with 795 hp and 660 lb-ft (895 Nm).

There's clearly room between the two Dark Horse models for another 'Stang, and the report suggests the naturally aspirated V8 could deliver around 650 hp. However, that's an educated guess rather than a figure confirmed by people familiar with Ford's plans. Either way, we can already safely assume that a new Shelby GT350 wouldn't step on the SC's toes.

Better yet, the engine will reportedly send power to the rear wheels through a good ol' manual transmission. It's unclear whether Ford will even offer an automatic, but we'd certainly welcome the option of rowing your own gears in what should be one of the most engaging Mustangs in the current lineup.

The mechanical upgrades won't stop there. Compared with the base Dark Horse, the GT350 successor is expected to receive additional cooling capacity, larger brakes, and an upgraded suspension. Some of these components could be shared with the Dark Horse SC, which would make sense given the two cars' reportedly similar underpinnings and track-focused missions.

2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350: First Drive 11

No Convertible, But What About The Name?

Ford reportedly intends to sell the new Mustang exclusively as a coupe, with no convertible planned. That matches the previous Shelby GT350, which was never available with unlimited headroom as the engineers prioritized chassis rigidity.

As for the name, that's still anybody's guess. It may carry the Dark Horse branding, potentially reviving the Boss name. Ford filed a trademark for Dark Horse Boss in early 2025, raising the possibility that the upcoming model could bring back another familiar Mustang moniker.

Pricing is also a mystery, but there's room for another expensive pony car. The 2026 Dark Horse starts at $67,770 with destination and handling fees included, whereas the Dark Horse SC is a six-figure affair, starting at a steep $108,085. An entry price around $80,000 would give Ford a logical middle ground.

According to the report, the new Mustang is expected to reach dealerships next year as a 2027 model-year vehicle. However, since Ford hasn't officially announced the car, take these details with the appropriate grain of salt.

What do you think?

Old School Is Cool

Still, the prospect of a naturally aspirated V8, a manual gearbox, and proper track-focused hardware sounds like a welcome addition to an increasingly crowded Mustang family. Yes, the Mustang lineup sounds increasingly complicated, with more versions, special editions, and overlapping performance credentials than ever before.

But we're not particularly worried about confusing buyers. Enthusiasts generally know exactly what they want, whether it's a naturally aspirated V8 with a manual gearbox or a supercharged monster built to dominate the track. Besides, variety is the spice of life, and nobody ever complained about having too many Mustang flavors to choose from.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy