BMW Creates One-Off M3 Tribute To A Motorsport Legend

BMW Italia has put a one-off M3 on display at EICMA 2026, and it has nothing to do with motorcycles. The car sits in Hall 14 at the BMW Motorrad stand as a tribute to Alex Zanardi, built to mark what would have been his 60th birthday.

The car, badged "Tribute to Alex Zanardi," was built with Italian design studio BorromeoDeSilva on the current M3's body.

President and CEO of BMW Italy, Sergio Solero, said:

'Describing what Alex meant to BMW and to everyone who had the privilege of sharing part of the journey with him is far more difficult, because his memory remains extraordinarily alive.'

He added that Zanardi's bond with BMW ran from the race track to Paralympic podiums and, eventually, into social initiatives the driver helped build.

The One-Off M3

BMW M3 Tribute to Alex Zanardi Photo by: BMW

The timing isn't a coincidence. The display arrives alongside the M3's own 40th anniversary, and BMW Italia chose EICMA's motorcycle crowd, not a car show, to unveil it. Zanardi drove BMWs using hand controls after losing both legs in a 2001 crash at the Lausitzring.

Mechanically, the M3 Tribute is unchanged. BorromeoDeSilva's work is entirely cosmetic, focused on livery and cabin trim rather than the engine or chassis underneath the current M3.

BMW is treating it purely as a design and storytelling exercise, a way of marking a relationship that began with race wins and grew into off-track projects long after Zanardi stopped competing in cars full time.

Niccolò Zanardi, Alex's son, keeps that connection active today. He works as an ambassador for SpecialMente, BMW Italia's social responsibility program, and instructs at the BMW Driving Experience, including courses for disabled drivers that use an M2 fitted with special hand controls.

Gallery: BMW M3 Tribute to Alex Zanardi 11 Source: BMW

The Pineapple Motif And BMW M Livery

The exterior reinterprets BMW M's traditional blue, purple, and red racing colors in a contemporary graphic treatment, drawing on liveries that have run on the brand's competition cars since its earliest motorsport years. Worked into that graphic is a pineapple, Zanardi's personal good-luck symbol, rendered through M's own design language rather than as a literal decal.

Inside, the front seats use anthracite Alcantara with laser-perforated centers that reveal an iridescent backing fading from blue to red underneath. Smooth Alcantara bands cross the seats and door panels, and red pineapple embroidery sits on the front headrests and center armrest.

What do you think?

The cabin's color balance also nods to the BMW M3 E30 Sport Evolution, translating that car's motorsport heritage into current materials rather than copying its look outright. Upholstery specialist Alcantara and partner Befuel both contributed to turning BorromeoDeSilva's concept into a finished, driveable car.

BMW Italia also unveiled a permanent panel at its House of BMW Italia headquarters, honoring Zanardi as what Solero called the company's greatest role model. He won the CART World Series title in 1997 and 1998 before the 2001 crash, then returned to racing and went on to Paralympic success in handcycling before his death on May 1, 2026.

Source: BMW

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