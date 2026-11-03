This 800-HP Ford Pickup Restomod Took 15,000 Hours To Build

There are countless truck restomods out there, from supercharged C10s to fully decked-out Dodge Rams and everything in between. But Fat Fender Garage's latest creation might be one of the coolest we've seen lately.

The Arizona-based custom builder unveiled the GT/FX at SEMA in Las Vegas. It's a heavily modified 1956 Ford F-100 that combines classic pickup styling with the performance and attitude of a modern Ford Mustang GT.

The project took more than 15,000 hours of design, engineering, and fabrication to bring to life. And looking at the finished product, we'd say the effort was worth it.

Photo by: Fat Fender Garage

Coyote-Powered, Retro-Styled

Under the hood, the GT/FX packs a third-generation Ford 5.0-liter Coyote V8 topped with a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger. The setup produces 800 horsepower and 750 pound-feet of torque, sent to the wheels through Ford's 10R80 10-speed automatic transmission.

Fat Fender Garage also built a custom three-inch exhaust system featuring Borla XR-1 Raceline mufflers, JMD resonators, and electric cutouts. Custom valve covers add another nice touch to the engine bay.

The all-steel body has been extensively reworked by hand. The roof and hood have been pancaked, the cab has been sectioned by two inches, and the front and rear fenders have been widened to give the truck a lower, broader stance.

Photos by: Fat Fender Garage Photos by: Fat Fender Garage

Custom running boards flow into the rear fenders, while a bespoke front air scoop, chin splitters, and a grafted-in Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 rear diffuser give it an even sportier look. Interestingly, the original grille is the only major exterior component that hasn't been modified.

The custom double-walled bed gets its own distinctive flares, along with a tailgate that opens at the push of a button. Other details include flush-mounted front and rear glass, one-piece side windows, carbon-fiber mirrors, and custom LED taillights.

Fat Fender Garage finished everything in custom BASF paint, with a racing stripe design painted and hand-finished in-house. Cerakote-finished stainless steel bumpers, trim, and hardware complete the look.

The Chassis Is Just As Serious

All that power needs a proper foundation. The GT/FX rides on Fat Fender Garage's flagship FF1 Performance Coilover Chassis, which the company says was engineered to give the classic pickup handling more like a modern supercar. The suspension focuses on body control, sharp cornering response, and stability under acceleration and braking.

Custom HRE wheels wrapped in Toyo Proxes Sport 2 tires round out the package.

Inside, the truck gets a fully custom black cabin with premium leather detailing, custom-upholstered bucket seats, and a leather-wrapped dashboard pad. Modern gauges and audio equipment bring the technology up to date, while custom door actuators and other comfort features give the interior a more premium feel.

What do you think?

There's even a hidden climate control system that directs airflow through a single concealed vent, keeping the dashboard clean and uncluttered.

Fat Fender Garage hasn't announced a price for the GT/FX. But with more than 15,000 hours of work poured into it, we're guessing this isn't one you'll be picking up at your local used truck dealer.

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