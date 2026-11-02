Karma’s Revero Just Became A 1,200-HP V8 Hybrid Track Weapon

Karma Automotive has pulled the turbocharged generator out of the Revero and dropped in a 6.2-liter V8. The result, called Eximius 1, is a one-off, track-focused hybrid built under a new bespoke program the company unveiled on October 31.

Eximius 1 made its premiere at the 2026 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas. It's the first vehicle built under Karma's new Eximius program for clients who want something beyond the brand's existing customization options. The commissioning client has not been named.

6.2-Liter V8 And 1,195 Horsepower

The swap is the headline change. Karma's series-production Revero runs a small gas engine purely as a generator for its battery-electric drivetrain. Eximius 1 replaces that setup with a 6.2-liter V8 paired to the same plug-in series-hybrid architecture. The combined system produces 1,195 horsepower, according to Karma.

Karma's release breaks that total down as 550 horsepower from the combustion engine and 645 horsepower from the battery pack. That split points to a genuinely hybrid power delivery. Some other outlets have cited a slightly different total near 1,212 horsepower, which suggests Karma's own figures may still be in flux ahead of the car's 2027 delivery.

Marques McCammon, Karma's president and chief executive, said the car proves the brand can build something more extreme than its road-going lineup. "The Eximius program effectively deletes the word 'no' from conversations about what's possible," McCammon said, adding that the car packs

'the most powerful Plug-in Series Hybrid powertrain and vehicle ever developed.'

Hardware to manage that power includes carbon-ceramic brakes with two-piece slotted rotors and Ohlins semi-active suspension. The body is nearly two inches wider than a standard Revero to fit the wheel arch extensions. Every exterior panel except the outer skin is pre-impregnated carbon fiber, with 21-inch magnesium center-lock wheels finished in satin black.

2.7 Seconds To 60 MPH And 200 MPH

Karma Revero Eximius 1 Photo by: Karma Automotive

Karma claims Eximius 1 hits 60 mph in 2.7 seconds and tops out above 200 mph, though the automaker labels the top speed figure an estimate. Those numbers would put a four-seat hybrid sedan in territory usually reserved for dedicated sports cars.

None of those figures are independently verified yet. The car itself is still in development with its buyer, and Karma says Eximius 1 will not reach its owner until 2027.

That timeline separates marketing claims from measured results. A one-off built to a single client's spec doesn't go through the same validation process as a regular production car. Karma has not said whether Eximius 1 will be independently tested before handover.

How Karma's Eximius Program Works

Gallery: Karma Revero Eximius 1 6 Source: Karma Automotive

Eximius sits above Karma's existing Studio personalization program, letting clients rework a vehicle's body, powertrain, and performance hardware alongside Karma's design and engineering teams. "The Eximius program will allow Karma's customers to request modifications to the body, powertrain, and other performance components of the vehicle," the company said in its announcement.

What do you think?

The program is aimed at one-of-one builds created in direct collaboration with those teams, with each Eximius car configured as a singular statement for its commissioning client. That scarcity fits a company that already builds in the hundreds rather than the thousands each year.

Karma's broader lineup is expanding at the same time as the Gyesera Grand Coupe reaches dealerships in December. The automaker's recent history also includes the end of Revero production, which makes this one-off hybrid built a pointed send-off.

Source: Karma Automotive

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