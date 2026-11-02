Cars Keep Hitting Man’s Mailbox. So He Makes It Indestructible. But Could He Be Sued?

A carpenter's mailbox kept getting run over. So he decided to make it indestructible.

In a TikTok with over 4 million views as of this writing, Travis Howard (@builtbytravis) reveals how he redesigned his mailbox so drivers wouldn’t be able to destroy it.

But is this a potential lawsuit waiting to happen?

Howard says his mailbox has been hit eight times in a year. So he decided to do something about it.

“Please don’t hit my mailbox again because you’re gonna get messed up,” he begins.

Howard then shows that the new mailbox is made out of 6 x 6 posts embedded in concrete.

“There’s two and a half yards of concrete right here. The thing goes down like four feet. It’s like 4,000 pounds,” he explains.

He suggests he didn’t originally intend to end up with two tons of concrete holding his mailbox in place.

Howard continues, “Every time I got hit last year, I just had to make it bigger and bigger because the hole kept getting bigger and bigger.”

Is Making Your Mailbox Indestructible Illegal?

Sturdy mailboxes are desirable for any homeowner whose mailbox keeps getting run over. According to the United States Postal Service (USPS), a mailbox should be able to break away if a collision takes place, however.

“The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has deter­mined that wooden mailbox supports no larger than 4 inches by 4 inches, or a 2-inch diameter standard steel or aluminum pipe, buried no more than 24 inches, should safely break away if struck by a vehicle,” per USPS.

The US Department of Transportation reports that mailboxes shouldn’t be deadly fixed hazards. When a mailbox is made out of brick, concrete, and any solidified material, it can be considered hazardous.

However, each state has different personal property laws, including those governing mailbox design. For example, brick mailboxes are not allowed in Texas, North Carolina, Georgia, Montana, Florida, Kentucky, and Illinois. Homeowner’s Associations often also have rules governing mailbox construction and appearance.

Mailbox Empire reports that you may get sued if people or property are harmed when they collide with a mailbox that violates the laws governing their design.

There are examples of what can happen when a mailbox is built to withstand extreme force. One Ohio driver was paralyzed after hitting one such mailbox — the homeowner was not found liable for their injuries. The homeowner had multiple issues with vandalism and decided to reinforce their mailbox, which was deemed acceptable and within the law.

“This Reminds Me Of The Guy Who Builds The Snowman Around Tree Stumps”

Some viewers believe Howard has created a lethal mailbox.

“Now you're gonna kill someone instead of losing a mailbox. If someone hits that hard enough on a rollover, or something, they're gonna die,” one wrote.

Another asked accusingly, “So instead of you replacing a mailbox someone is gonna die?”

“This should be illegal. Nothing that close to a road should be solid. Leave a ‘paint bomb’ or raise it like a curb but that's just a road hazard through and through. More so if it snows frequently,” a third chimed in.

Other viewers sympathized with Howard.

“I drive by your mailbox everyday. I felt so bad it seemed like every time you got it fixed it went down within 2 days and then I saw you pouring the concrete and laughed my [expletive] off,” one said.

“This reminds me of the guy who builds the snowman around tree stumps, so people drive into them and trash their cars,” another added, referring to a viral meme.

“You should put reflectors on it. It might help with future ‘I couldn't see it!’ claims,” one suggested.

Still others agree that it’s a potential road hazard, but feel it’s acceptable.

“Love it. Punishes bad drivers and drunk drivers. Anyone saying he will be sued is wrong; private property allows you to do what you want with your stuff, the beauty of owning a home,” one commented.

What do you think?

A second agreed, “It's completely legal to make your mailbox sturdy btw.”

Motor1 has contacted Howard by TikTok direct message and commented on the post. This post will be updated if he replies.

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