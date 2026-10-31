James May Drove Slate's Tiny Electric Truck And Says He'd Buy One: Video

Slate’s tiny new truck is getting a lot of attention, and for good reason. With an estimated starting price of around $25,000, a stripped-down interior, and a simple electric powertrain, the company is betting that buyers will embrace a back-to-basics approach to pickup ownership—especially when everything is so expensive.

One of those buyers could be James May. The Top Gear legend and gin aficionado recently got behind the wheel of a Slate truck, and he had plenty to say about the pint-sized pickup. For the most part, he was impressed.

In fact, when May considered whether he would actually buy one, his answer was pretty definitive: "You know what, I think I would—I’d have one." Quite an endorsement from someone who's driven just about everything on the planet. Watch the full video below:

What Makes The Slate Truck Different?

The Slate isn't exactly a traditional pickup, but its unusual approach could be exactly what appeals to buyers like May.

The truck features a compact two-seat cabin, a small cargo bed, and an all-electric powertrain with a single rear-mounted motor. Slate estimates it will deliver around 150 miles of range on a charge, with an available larger battery potentially increasing that figure to approximately 240 miles.

What do you think?

There are manual windows, physical controls, and a straightforward dashboard. Heck, there isn't even a standard infotainment screen. Instead, Slate provides a simple phone mount, leaving drivers to use their own devices for navigation and entertainment.

Whether that minimalist approach and relatively affordable price tag will be enough to make the Slate a success remains to be seen. But if May's reaction is any indication, Slate might actually be onto something. At least… for a certain kind of buyer.

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