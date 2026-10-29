The New BMW M350 Feels More Like An M3 Than Ever: Driven

Any time BMW launches a new 3 Series, it's a big deal. But this latest generation might be the most significant shake-up in the model’s history—that’s because the new 3er doesn’t arrive alone.

The traditional 3 Series is joined by an all-electric i3 that seeks to take on the Tesla Model 3 with 463 horsepower and an estimated 468 miles of range. While the i3 is arguably the more headline-worthy of the two, BMW certainly hasn’t forgotten about its core, combustion-powered 3 Series.

A new M350 xDrive variant produces 437 horsepower from its turbocharged inline-six, besting the M3 from just two generations prior. It also gets a Drift Moment (yes, "Moment" not "Mode") function that disconnects the front axle, just like a true M car.



After spending the day driving the M350 around some tight French backroads, I’m pretty confident saying this new G50 3 Series is the closest there has ever been to an M3 without the M badge. But is it worth the $67,250 starting price?

Pros M3 Levels Of Power

M3 Levels Of Power Compliant Ride

Compliant Ride Futuristic Looks Cons Slightly Overwhelming Tech

Slightly Overwhelming Tech Feels Pretty Heavy

Feels Pretty Heavy i3 Looks Better

A 'Neue' Design Language

Photo by: BMW

The latest 3 Series may look a lot like its electric counterpart, but the two cars ride on entirely different platforms. The i3 is underpinned by BMW’s Neue Klasse Platform, which made its first appearance on the iX3 SUV. In comparison, the gas 3 Series uses the CLAR II architecture, essentially an updated version of the outgoing G20 model.

These platforms lead to some minute differences in dimensions; the i3 is 0.2 inches shorter, but its wheelbase is 1.5 inches longer, leading to shorter overhangs and a tighter dash-to-axle ratio. The 3 Series is also 0.6 inches narrower and one inch lower than the i3, the latter due to not needing a battery under the floor.

Photos by: BMW Photos by: BMW

The i3 is probably the prettier of the two in profile, but both look futuristic. The latest “sharknose” front end is accented by an optional Iconic Glow Package, which lights the kidney grille shape in LEDs. This package comes standard on the M350, and the daytime running lights illuminate in yellow optionally, much like the outgoing M3 CS.

The 3 Series rides on 19- or 20-inch wheels, while BMW offers 11 colors at launch, including a new hue called Le Castellet Blue and our tester’s bold Fire Red.

Near M3 Levels Of Performance

BMW isn’t letting us drive the base 330 model yet, but that version sports a turbocharged 2.0-liter making 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. It takes 5.9 seconds to reach 60 miles per hour in rear-drive form, while xDrive is available for an extra $2,000.

For this test, I’m behind the wheel of the spicier M350 model, which packs a 3.0-liter inline-six good for 437 hp with 428 lb-ft of torque. For reference, when the F80 M3 debuted more than a decade ago, it had 425 hp. Now you get that much power in an M lite model. Wild.

Photos by: BMW Photos by: BMW

Thanks to its standard xDrive all-wheel-drive system, the sprint to 60 mph takes only 3.9 seconds (3.6 seconds including rollout). I didn’t have a chance to test the new Drift Moment feature, which uses a multi-plate clutch to disconnect the front axle and make the M350 a fully rear-drive car. This function will arrive in 2027 via an over-the-air software update.

That said, I did play with Boost Mode, which lowers the M350 into its lowest possible gear, making it easy to overtake traffic on narrow two-lane roads. Unlike the X3 50, this version of the B58 inline-six still makes a nice sound, even with the speaker enhancement turned off.

The quad exhaust pipes emit a sonorous wail, and there are some cracks and pops that sound genuine—not from a speaker. Fortunately for crossover buyers, BMW says the M350’s better sound and higher output will make its way into the X3 M50.

Photo by: BMW

Unlike the X3 50, this version of the B58 inline-six still makes a nice sound, even with the speaker enhancement turned off.

Buyers who no longer consider BMWs the “Ultimate Driving Machine” may not love the M350’s steering, which is light but direct, even in Sport Plus mode. I’d like to get this car on a track for more feedback, but the steering is adequate for attacking a back road.

Unfortunately, the car doesn’t hide its 4,169-pound curb weight well. Even with all that power underhood, it’s noticeably hefty; it reminds me a bit of driving an E39 M5—for better or for worse. I was most surprised by the Adaptive M Suspension, which is available on the 330 and standard on the M350.

The ride is softer than on the outgoing M340 and far more compliant than any M3 I’ve driven. If you lust after the sound and performance capabilities of an M3 but don’t want the stiff ride, the M350 delivers.

Technological Learning Curve

Photo by: BMW

Every 3 Series comes standard with a 17.9-inch touchscreen display powered by BMW’s latest Operating System X. It’s easier to navigate than the previous software, but there is still a steep learning curve.

The screen difficulty is ramped up thanks to new on-screen controls like digital air vents, which can only be adjusted via the screen. BMW has made certain tasks, such as adjusting the fan speed, slightly easier by tapping on the driver’s or passenger’s temperature display. That shortcut can also be used to change the air vent direction to two preset positions.

The touchscreen has plenty of real estate, but the split-screen functionality feels lacking and unintuitive. That may not be an issue, since every 3 Series also gets a Panoramic Vision display that spans the entire dashboard.

Photos by: BMW Photos by: BMW

The touchscreen has plenty of real estate, but the split-screen functionality feels lacking and unintuitive.

Unlike the screens in a Cadillac Escalade or Lincoln Navigator, for example, Panoramic Vision is actually a projection that shoots up from the dash onto the windshield. It’s shorter than the Cadillac and Lincoln applications, too.

BMW also provides far more widgets that can be dragged and dropped onto the upper display. These include options like a map, trip data, tachometer, G meter, and more. There are even some silly ones like the option to display one of five BMW art cars or the M logo.

Is The M350 Worth The Price?

The 2027 BMW 330 starts at $51,250 (including a $1,350 destination fee) or $53,250 for the 330 xDrive. If you want the M350 xDrive, it’s a sizable jump: $67,250. And that’s before options.

That represents about a $3,000 price jump from the previous M340 xDrive, but the new model gets a significant power upgrade and more technology inside. Frankly, it feels like it's 90 percent of the way to an M3, but more comfortable as a daily driver.

If you are looking for a 3 Series that’s more powerful than the base 330 but want to save some cash, the i3 50 delivers 463 hp, 0-60 in 4.5 seconds, and up to 468 miles of range for just $62,850. In my opinion, the electric 3 Series may be the best deal in the lineup.

Verdict: Nearly An M3

Photo by: BMW

Creating the new 3 Series must have been a balancing act. BMW needed to make a great gas-powered sedan that lived up to the nameplate while co-developing an EV that looks, drives, and feels like a 3 Series. At the same time, it had to raise the performance ceiling without letting the more powerful EVs steal the spotlight.

BMW managed to walk that tightrope without falling, and the result is a 3 Series that’s better than ever in many ways.

What do you think?

The M350, in particular, is so quick in a straight line that most people probably won’t need an M3. It won’t deliver the same track performance as its upcoming M counterpart, granted, but the M-lite sedan offers a more comfortable and enjoyable experience on the road.

Cynics have long criticized BMW for putting an M badge on cars that don’t deserve it. But with the latest M350, BMW built an M-lite that’s quick enough, capable enough, and well-rounded enough to make a convincing case for the badge.

BMW M350 Competitors

2027 BMW M350 xDrive Engine Turbocharged 3.0-Liter Inline-Six Mild-Hybrid Output 437 Horsepower / 428 Pound-Feet Transmission Eight-Speed Automatic Drive Type All-Wheel Drive Speed 0-60 MPH 3.9 Seconds Maximum speed 155 Miles Per Hour (Limited) Weight 4,169 Pounds Seating Capacity 5 Base Price $67,250 On Sale Early 2027

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