Karma Teases A Winged, Track-Ready Coupe For Halloween Reveal In Las Vegas

The latest teaser clips from Karma Automotive point to a Halloween deadline. The footage shows a racetrack flyby of a blue car with a large rear wing, tagged for an October 31 reveal at Wynn Las Vegas.

Karma has not said what the car is, leaving fans to guess whether this is a new model or a dressed-up version of something already on the books.

What Karma Shows In Its Halloween Teaser Clips

The first clip shows a racetrack starting line, empty except for the hint of a car waiting to launch. The second shows the car itself: a blue body with a wing big enough to suggest serious downforce, though Karma keeps most of the shape hidden.

Both clips carry the same stamp: October 31 at Wynn Las Vegas. That date lines up with the Concours at Wynn, a five-day event running October 29 through November 1, with its main exhibition opening Saturday morning at Wynn Golf Club.

Karma has used dramatic rollouts before. This one arrives a week before the auto show season picks up again in Las Vegas with SEMA, running November 3 through 6, though nothing ties the two events together.

The brand's own site has not been updated to match the teaser. Its most recent post, from late September, only said the Gyesera was "only the beginning of what comes next," without giving a date.

How The Teaser Car Compares With Karma's Amaris And Gyesera Plans

Karma currently has two production programs on the table. Neither one obviously matches a track-ready coupe with a wing.

The Gyesera grand coupe debuted earlier this year as an extended-range electric vehicle, pairing up to 80 miles of electric range with a gas engine that pushes total range to 360 miles.

The Amaris sits closer in spirit to what the clips suggest. It's a grand touring coupe built on an extended-range electric driveline, rated at 708 horsepower with a 41.5-kWh battery and a zero-to-60-mph time of 3.5 seconds.

Neither car has been shown on a racetrack before. Karma has not confirmed that the teaser depicts either one.

What do you think?

It's just as possible this is a performance variant, a one-off, or something the brand hasn't discussed publicly at all.

Karma built its name on the bones of a bankrupt company. It took over what remained of Fisker Automotive after its 2014 collapse, then launched the Revero in 2016 using those assets, and has stretched that legacy into the Gyesera and Amaris programs since.

Source: Karma Automotive via CarBuzz

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