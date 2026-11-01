This Modified Dodge Charger Makes So Much Power The Transmission Can't Keep Up: Video
Rob Dahm's heavily modified Hurricane inline-six makes nearly 1,000 horsepower at the wheels.
People have plenty to say about the new Dodge Charger, both the electric and inline-six versions. But any negative thoughts about the gas-powered Charger may be a bit off base, especially when you see videos like this.
Perennial project-car haver Rob Dahm took a 2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack and turned it into an absolute monster. And he's done so without touching any internal bits of the engine.
The recipe here is simple. Swap on a larger turbo, crank the boost, feed the thing E85, and the result is nearly 1,000 horsepower at the wheels. It looks and sounds awesome—too bad the stock transmission can't keep up.
A 970-Horsepower Dodge Charger
The stock high-output version of the Charger's twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six-cylinder engine produces 550 hp and 531 lb-ft of torque. Rob's car makes 968 hp and 863 lb-ft of torque. That's with the stock block and its stock internals.
Rob swapped out the twin-turbo setup for a single large turbo breathing through a billet intake manifold. This Charger drinks E85, the exhaust has been pulled off, and a splash of nitrous has been added for more fun.
Before the nitrous and with the full exhaust in place, the car makes nearly 850 hp. After the extra go-fast tuning and with the boost cranked to 46 psi, the power jumps to its ultimate figure. But as it hits its limit, it's not the engine calling it quits. The eight-speed transmission starts shifting oddly, most likely as a means of self-preservation.
Still, the transmission remains intact after the dyno runs and the car remains fully operational.
This is a tremendous amount of power to put through that engine with its stock rotating bits. Had the gearbox stuck around to keep the party going, it's quite likely that Dahmn could point to a four-figure horsepower number on the dyno sheet.
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