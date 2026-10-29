Lamborghini Unveils The Temerario Tettonero With Striking Two-Tone Styling

Lamborghini has revealed a fresh two-tone finish for the Temerario as a limited-series look that focuses on contrast. The car's Nero Noctis hood and roof sit against bright body colors in a treatment developed by the automaker's in-house styling division, Lamborghini Centro Stile.

This edition uses the Tettonero name Lamborghini introduced on the Urus SE at Milan Design Week 2026. For now, that edition stays exclusive to the SUV in the catalog, while the Temerario keeps its usual standard and Ad Personam personalization menus.

Tettonero Keeps The 907-HP Hybrid Powertrain

Lamborghini Temerario Tettonero (2026) Photo by: Lamborghini

Mechanically, nothing changes. The Lamborghini Temerario still runs its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 paired with three electric motors, two mounted up front and a third built into the combustion powertrain itself, for a combined 907-hp.

'With the Temerario 'Tettonero,' we are offering our customers an exclusive interpretation of the Temerario, defined by a distinctive two-tone design and dedicated details that give the car an even more dynamic, athletic and sporting character,'

said Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.

Lamborghini has treated the Temerario as a platform for visual variation since launch. The automaker took a similar approach with the Temerario Tricolore shown at Pebble Beach, where paint and trim carried the changes.

That approach runs through this year. A stripped-down, rear-wheel-drive Temerario Super Trofeo race car dropped the hybrid system entirely for competition use. Road-going versions like this two-tone configuration keep the full three-motor setup intact for street duty.

Colors And Cabin Details

Lamborghini Temerario Tettonero (2026) Photo by: Lamborghini

Lamborghini ties the Temerario treatment visually to the Urus SE Tettonero edition, where a dark hood and roof contrast with a bright main body color. The same basic idea appears here, with Nero Noctis on the upper surfaces and gloss black finishes on key exterior details.

Inside, the car uses the familiar range of Temerario trims, including Nero Ade upholstery and multiple contrast stitching options drawn from the Ad Personam catalog. Hexagonal Q-citura seat quilting remains available, and buyers can coordinate interior accents with the exterior color they choose.

Cars ordered with this look still sit within the regular Temerario lineup. Any visual add-ons share billing with the existing personalization menu instead of forming a separate numbered series with dedicated badging and plates.

Combined output: 907 hp

Engine: twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with three electric motors

Exterior: two-tone layout with Nero Noctis on hood and roof

Interior: Nero Ade upholstery with optional contrast stitching

What do you think?

The latest appearance package follows a string of Temerario variants this year that stretch the car in different directions, from the track-only Super Trofeo to rumors still swirling around a Temerario Sterrato off-road version and spy shots of a droptop already testing.

This two-tone configuration stays firmly road-focused for buyers chasing visual distinction over any change to what sits under the rear glass.

Source: Lamborghini

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy