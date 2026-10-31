Listen To Ford's New V8 Hypercar Tear Up The Track: Video

Five months from now, Ford’s 5.4-liter hybrid V8 will roar alongside other LMDh race cars on some of the world's most famous race tracks. The automaker continues developing its WEC hypercar, and a new video captures the glorious sound of its potent powertrain.

The video, from the Raw Car Sounds YouTube channel, shows a Ford LMDh prototype at Monza in Italy. The car wears a unique camouflage, but it cannot hide the sound of its engine.

It's based on the Coyote family of V8s that power Ford’s production vehicles, like the Mustang, but Ford Racing has extensively modified it. The LMDh’s powertrain is a hybrid, with WEC limiting total output to 670 horsepower.

It's Almost Showtime

Ford will reveal its LMDh race car this Thanksgiving, on November 26. The WEC kicks off in Qatar in March 2027.

What do you think?

Ford is entering the LMDh class to win overall at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The race has been important to Ford for over 60 years, after the GT40 took first, second, and third place in 1966.

The Blue Oval earned four consecutive Le Mans victories before the end of the decade, then returned 50 years later in 2016 with a modern GT. The automaker won the LMGTE Pro class.

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