How O'Reilly Auto Parts Came Up With Its Famous Jingle

You don't have to be a car enthusiast to recognize it. In fact, you don't even have to shop at O'Reilly Auto Parts. Just hearing someone sing "Oh, oh, oh, O'Reilly..." is usually enough to get the familiar tune stuck in your head. It's one of the most recognizable advertising jingles in America, but have you ever wondered where it came from?

Behind those few memorable notes is a story involving a Missouri-based auto parts retailer, local musicians, and a surprisingly simple recording session. What started as a catchy way to get customers to remember a company's name eventually became an internet sensation and a piece of automotive pop culture.

Here's how the O'Reilly Auto Parts jingle came to be.

O'Reilly Auto Parts Needed A Catchy Identity

O'Reilly Auto Parts was founded in 1957 in Springfield, Missouri. What began as a single auto parts store eventually grew into one of America's largest automotive aftermarket retailers. As the company expanded, it needed an advertising identity that customers would recognize immediately.

By 1999, the company was looking for a memorable musical hook that could help distinguish it from competitors. The idea was simple: create something short, catchy, and easy to remember. Little did anyone know that the resulting tune would still be recognizable more than 25 years later.

The Original Jingle Was Recorded With A Cassette Recorder

The story gets even more interesting when you learn how the original jingle was created. O'Reilly turned to local musical talent, including John Dillon, a founding member of the Ozark Mountain Daredevils, a rock band from Springfield.

Dillon worked with fellow musicians Nick Sibley and Steve Cash to put together the original acoustic-guitar version of the jingle. Rather than relying on an elaborate recording studio, the first version was reportedly recorded using a simple cassette recorder.

It was a humble beginning for what would become one of the most recognizable advertising tunes in the country. The melody was straightforward, the company name was front and center, and the energetic delivery made it difficult to forget.

Here's Why The O'Reilly Jingle Is So Memorable

There's actually a little advertising science behind why the tune works so well. Good jingles are designed to make a brand name stick, and O'Reilly's has several characteristics that make it particularly effective.

Repetition: The opening "Oh, oh, oh" establishes a rhythm that listeners can easily remember.

Brand recognition: The company's name is built directly into the melody, leaving little doubt about who's advertising.

Simplicity: The tune is short, straightforward, and easy to sing along with.

Distinctive ending: That famous "OWW!" gives the jingle an unmistakable finishing touch.

The company has reportedly experimented with different versions over the years, but the original sound continued to prove popular. Sometimes, changing something that already works is not worth the trouble.

The Jingle Became An Internet Sensation

For years, the O'Reilly jingle was primarily associated with radio and television commercials. Then social media came along and gave it an entirely new audience.

People began sharing covers, remixes, parodies, and videos featuring the familiar tune. Its popularity reached another level in November 2022, when members of the original creative team reunited to perform the jingle at a wedding in Springfield, Missouri.

The performance went viral, attracting millions of views and introducing the story behind the tune to people who might never have thought twice about an auto parts commercial.

It's a pretty remarkable achievement for a song that was originally created to help sell replacement parts, batteries, and windshield wipers.

Viewers Can't Get The O'Reilly Jingle Out Of Their Heads

Reddit users seem to agree that the O'Reilly Auto Parts jingle is almost impossible to forget. In a discussion on r/Music about favorite advertising jingles, one user called it "perfectly symmetrical," pointing to the repeated opening syllables and the memorable ending. Other discussions on r/AskReddit and r/TwoBestFriendsPlay listed the tune among the advertising melodies people remember years later.

The jingle has even inspired some confusion about the company's name. In an r/Mandela_Effect discussion, users debated whether they remembered the brand as "O'Reilly's" rather than "O'Reilly." Meanwhile, an r/CommercialsIHate thread about the company's 2024 jingle competition revealed that even people who find the advertising annoying have a soft spot for its familiar "OW!" ending.

It's a pretty impressive legacy for a short auto parts commercial. Whether Reddit users love it, poke fun at it, or occasionally wish they could get it out of their heads, one thing is clear: O'Reilly created a jingle that people haven't forgotten.

O'Reilly Celebrated 25 Years Of Its Famous Jingle

In 2024, O'Reilly celebrated the jingle's 25th anniversary by inviting fans to create their own versions. The competition encouraged participants to submit musical covers, remixes, and dance performances, with three winners receiving $5,000 each.

The anniversary celebration demonstrated just how much the tune had become part of the company's identity. O'Reilly had also received the 2024 Radio Marketer of the Year award from the Radio Mercury Awards, recognizing its impact in radio advertising.

What do you think?

More than 25 years after its creation, the jingle remains a major part of O'Reilly's branding. It doesn't need exotic cars, celebrity endorsements, or elaborate production to get people's attention. All it takes is a few familiar notes and that unmistakable company name.

And that's perhaps the most impressive part of the whole story. An advertising jingle designed to make people remember an auto parts store became something much bigger: a piece of American pop culture that millions of people can recognize after hearing just a few seconds of music.

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