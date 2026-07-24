A Genesis Pickup Truck Could Be Back On The Table Thanks To Hyundai

the breakdown Hyundai executives say a luxury truck is still a possibility once the company's own pickup arrives.

It would likely share Hyundai underpinnings.

Genesis is focused on expanding its Magma performance lineup before considering a luxury pickup.

Genesis has toyed with the idea of a pickup truck in the past. The luxury automaker even went so far as to create a mockup for one. Now, though, the lux truck idea could be back on the table thanks to its corporate overlords at Hyundai.

Speaking to Australia’s Carsales, Hyundai Motor Group Australia COO Gavin Donaldson didn't rule out the idea of a Genesis pickup. Donaldson said that any future pickup would need to meet Genesis' luxury standards rather than simply be a rebadged Hyundai. He said:

'If there's an opportunity that it's going to be able to create, build the brand, support the brand, build that luxury image, then you would look at what it is.'

Nothing has been approved, but the company's upcoming truck program could eventually provide the foundation for one. Genesis built much of its lineup by sharing platforms with Hyundai before adding its own touches. If Hyundai follows through with its long-awaited mid-size pickup, the groundwork for a Genesis version would already be in place.

In 2024, Genesis design chief Luc Donckerwolke suggested the company had effectively shelved the project after exploring early concepts. While there's still no official green light, the latest comments suggest the idea has returned to the realm of possibility.

Genesis Pickup Truck Concept Photo by: Genesis

A Long Road Ahead

Don't expect a Genesis pickup anytime soon (if at all). Hyundai is still working to bring its own mid-size truck to market, and executives have said the vehicle could use either Kia's body-on-frame architecture or technology developed through the company's partnership with General Motors. A hybrid powertrain is also expected to be part of the equation.

Genesis, meanwhile, has other priorities. The luxury brand is focused on expanding its Magma performance lineup and bringing new halo vehicles to market, including a production version of its X Gran Coupe concept.

What do you think?

If Hyundai's pickup proves successful, however, a Genesis version becomes much easier to justify. The luxury truck segment remains small, but buyers have shown they're willing to spend premium money on high-end pickups.

8 Source: Genesis

Motor1’s Take: A Genesis pickup may sound silly, but if most of the development work is already done on the Hyundai side, a simple rebadge with luxury upgrades might make sense—especially for the US market.

Source: CarSales

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