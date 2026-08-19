The New Grand Tour Is Here. Watch The First Trailer

the breakdown The Grand Tour returns September 4 with three new hosts.

The six-episode season spans the US, Malaysia, and Angola.

The first trailer promises fast cars, wild challenges, and plenty of chaos.

The Grand Tour is officially back—but not as you know it. The beloved motoring show is entering its new era with fresh hosts, and the first trailer gives us a better idea of what to expect when the new season debuts later this year.

At the helm are James Engelsman, Thomas Holland, and Francis Bourgeois. The trio is taking over the Amazon Prime Video series after Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May ended their run in 2024.

The new hosts get their first full showcase ahead of the show's September 4 return. Granted, the trio may be different, but the first one-minute and 14-second trailer keeps the formula pretty familiar: fast cars, long road trips, and lots of silliness.

The trailer opens with Bourgeois welcoming Engelsman and Holland to their "first grand tour" before quickly cutting to a twisty Japanese mountain road, some drifting, and a boat sequence that ends with Engelsman being lowered face-first into a dinghy. Classic.

Photo by: Amazon Prime

The New Grand Tour: Cars And Chaos

The new season will take the three presenters across several countries, including the United States, Malaysia, and Angola. In one scene, the three hosts drive some seriously expensive performance cars around California’s Thermal race track: the Ford Mustang GTD, Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, and Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Evolution.

The show will also explore Malaysia's car culture before sending the presenters into the Angolan desert in track-focused cars that probably aren't exactly the ideal choice for crossing one. Amazon says the six-episode season will also feature fighter pilots and a few questionable automotive challenges.

What do you think?

For anyone missing the original trio, don’t worry. Rumor has it that Clarkson, Hammond, and May are expected to make guest appearances during the new season. We can’t wait.

Motor1’s Take: We'll find out if this new generation can put its own spin on The Grand Tour when all six episodes arrive on Prime Video on September 4. So far, though, it looks like Amazon isn't straying too far from the formula that made the show so popular in the first place. And honestly, that's probably a good thing.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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