Woman Takes Her Car To The Dealership. Then A Tech Asks Her To Replace Every Lug Nut: ‘That Expensive?’

Lug nuts are a car part that you often don’t think about until it comes time to replace one. And it’s usually just one that wears out at a time.

In a viral clip, a woman takes her vehicle to the dealership to get routine service done and is shocked by the estimated quote she was given to replace lug nuts. All of them at once.

Sandy (@s.showsup) reveals in a viral clip what the dealership tried to charge her to replace the lug nuts. One viewer responded, “They are taking advantage of you.”

Sandy prefers to get her car service done at the dealership because they keep a record of all the past work done. So when it was time for an oil change and tire rotation, Sandy went back. After getting her service completed, the dealership suggested getting new lug nuts.

“So when I go to pay they tell me I need to replace my lug nuts because they are rounding off,” she shares.

She reveals that the parts that need to be replaced are the lug nut bolts and not the wheel studs.

“Not where they actually put the wrench on to tighten them at, but at the other end where they have a more secure fit on the tire itself,” she clarifies.

Sandy asks the dealership how much will that cost her to replace the lug nuts.

“You know lug nuts with the dealership cost $7 each and there’s 20 on my car…. [T]hat’s $140 and that doesn’t even include the labor,” she vents.

Clearly bothered by the quote, Sandy asks the viewers if lug nuts are really that expensive.

“Are lug nuts really that expensive?” she concludes.

Gallery: 2027 Toyota Corolla 60th Anniversary Special Edition 11 Source: Toyota

‘All Of Them?!?!’

Viewers in the comment section were questioning how the lug nuts were rounded out in the first place.

“Lug nuts go bad...all of them?!?! That's the first time I've ever heard that one,” one TikTok commenter wrote.

“If you bought this car new and you've been taking it to the same place ever since they are responsible for damaging your lug nuts lug nuts don't get rounded by themselves,” one commented.

“Yes they can cost that much, but it sounds like someone has been over tightening them. Lug nuts generally don’t wear out,” one commented.

More viewers suggested going elsewhere for service instead of the dealership.

“Take it somewhere else for a 2nd opinion,” one wrote.

“They are taking advantage of you. Have someone check them out for you,” one added.

“After your warranty is over, don’t go back to the dealership. They’ll sell you the London Bridge,” one suggested.

“That happened to me at a Ford dealership. $8 each for one lugnut and for 20 lugnuts I was scammed never went back,” one shared.

“That's how they make more money even when you don't need it,” one speculated.

“The dealership is the last place you want to go! everything is marked way up! Go to AutoZone or another auto parts place,” one shared.

Sandy told Motor1 that she did not get the lug nuts replaced at the dealership and still needs to go to another place. She offered no further comment.

How Much Should Lug Nuts Cost To Replace?

Lug nuts are essential hardware for safety as they secure the wheels to the vehicle. Without them, the wheel could potentially come off the vehicle when driving. While these lug nuts may be small, they play a huge role for safe driving.

So any damaged or missing lug nuts need to be addressed immediately to ensure safety. Damage lugnuts can include rust, swelling, cracking, corrosion, stripped thread or a worn seat, Discount Tire reports.

According to Discount Tire, each lug nut should cost a few dollars. A complete set of lug nuts can be replaced as low as $45 in some cases. Now, the price can jump up depending on the bolt pattern, the size and type of lug nut needed. On average, one lug nut can range anywhere from $2 to $7, Bonoss reports.

What do you think?

However, some dealerships in addition to the one mentioned in the TikTok will try to charge customers more. One Nissan dealership quoted a woman $400 to replace lug nuts while one Texas BMW dealership quoted a customer $1,100 to replace lug nuts.

Considering changing your lug nuts is one of the easiest DIY car tasks you can do, it may be best to decline the dealership's service and whip out the toolkit.

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