Cadillac Is Considering A V-Series.R Track Car For Customers

The Breakdown Cadillac could build a production version of the V-One Concept track car.

The automaker is ‘looking to see where interest is.’

Cadillac does not want a production version to interfere with its racing program.

Last week, Cadillac teased the future of its V Series performance brand with the V-One Concept. It’s essentially a more refined version of its V-Series.R race car that Cadillac could produce and sell to private customers if enough people show interest.

In an interview with Road & Track, Sean O’Shea, the propulsion manager for Cadillac’s LMDh program, told the publication that the V-One is a "concept in name" and is "as close as we can get" to the race car. O’Shea added:

‘We are always looking to see where interest is, and what we want to do in the future.’

The V-One looks nearly identical to the V-Series.R but tailored to private owners. When Cadillac unveiled the concept, it revealed that it intended the car to be “easier to operate while maintaining a similar level of performance.”

The car has the FIA-approved survival cell from the V-Series.R, sharing the Dallara chassis and hybrid 5.5-liter V-8 engine with the race car. Cadillac tweaked the system to make it more user-friendly, and the total system output is around 830 horsepower.

Cadillac V-One Concept Photo by: Cadillac

Production Hurdle

Even if there is interest, Cadillac does not want the production of a new variant to "affect" its racing program. According to O’Shea, Dallara has told General Motors it can support building both. He added that the V-One "is supposed to elevate our brand and bring awareness to everything we’re doing."

If Cadillac decides to produce the V-One, expect a limited number of cars with an extremely high price tag. The car is more than a race car for the rich, with a tailored cabin that looks both laser-focused on racing and luxurious.

What do you think?

Cadillac designers went through 36 iterations of the steering wheel before deciding on a final design. It has a display and race car-like controls.

12 Source: Cadillac

Motor1’s Take: We expect Cadillac to listen closely to customer feedback on the concept. The brand has pushed itself upmarket in recent years with the Celestiq and a focus on racing, including Formula 1. A track car based on the V-Series.R for private customers would certainly help elevate the brand.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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