Genesis G90 Flagship Sedan Spied With New Face
The second-generation Genesis G90 is receiving a mid-cycle refresh that includes a redesigned exterior and revamped cabin.
The Breakdown
- Genesis is updating its flagship G90 sedan with new exterior and interior styling.
- The revamped G90 will feature a new front fascia and an updated interior with a traditional design.
- The G90’s current powertrains will likely carry over unchanged into the refreshed sedan.
Genesis is refreshing its flagship sedan. The G90 was the automaker’s first model after it became a standalone brand. It’s due for a proper makeover, and new spy photos reveal some of the upcoming design changes.
The images, posted to the Short_Cars Instagram account, capture the car’s new lighting signature. The brand’s Two Line lighting theme remains, looking a bit sleeker than on the current car.
Between the headlights is a narrower grille that retains the brand’s iconic crest shape. The bottom of the surround is illuminated, which likely means the entire surround lights up. The lower bumper has all-new styling and features chrome accents.
The latest photos fail to capture the G90’s revamped rear, but we expect the sedan to have a restyled bumper and new taillights.
What We Don’t See
The new spy shots also fail to capture the car’s interior, which will receive several updates. Earlier photos revealed an all-new instrument cluster that forgoes a screen in favor of round gauges. They might still be screens, but it’s a departure from the screen-heavy cabins of its competitors—and might be an advantage.
We expect Genesis to revamp the infotainment screen and instrument panel as well. The sedan will likely retain physical buttons and switches while adding a larger display.
Under the hood, the powertrain lineup should remain the same. This is a mid-cycle refresh instead of an all-new model generation, so the sedan’s twin-turbocharged V6 engine and the mild-hybrid V6 option will carry over unchanged.
The two engines currently produce 375 horsepower and 409 hp, respectively. There might even be a plug-in hybrid version, too.
We expect Genesis to unveil the new G90 later this year before it debuts for the North American market next year. It should be on sale by the end of 2027.
Motor1’s Take: The G90 might not be Genesis’ best-selling model, but it plays an important role in the lineup. It’s an alternative to the German and Japanese luxury cars that stands out with its styling, technology, and powertrains.
Source: Short_Cars / Instagram via Autoblog
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Genesis' New Flagship SUV Will Be Big And Powerful
The New Grand Tour Is Here. Watch The First Trailer
Genesis' New Flagship SUV Could Show Up This Month
The Toyota Celica Is Coming Back. Here's Everything We Know
The Genesis GV60 Magma Is $9,000 Pricier Than Its Hyundai Sibling
Lamborghini's Hybrid Future Is Taking Shape, And One Country Could Have A Bigger Role
The Best New Cars Coming Out In 2027