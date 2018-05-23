Ferrari has revealed the latest project of its One-Off customer program. The SP38 is based on the 488 GTB, and uses its chassis and running gear. Ordered by “one of Ferrari’s most dedicated customers,” who received the keys for the special supercar at the Fiorano track, the car was put through its paces just minutes after the reveal event.

The design of the car comes from the Ferrari Design Center and reflects the vision of the customer, an enthusiast with a great passion for racing. Ferrari describes the result as a gorgeous supercar, expressing “all the beauty and innovation inherent in Ferrari’s road cars,” which is equally good on the road and on the track. The general direction of the design is also inspired by the iconic F40, from which the three-layer metallic red paint also draws impulse.

If you take a closer look at the front end, you’ll easily notice the unusual headlights, which have been created especially for the SP38. The mandatory daytime running lights have been moved to the front bumper to allow for an extremely thin headlights form. The Italian company says that, thanks to the revisions at the front, the visual mass of the one-off supercar appears concentrated over the rear wheels, compared to the standard 488 chassis.

The dynamic appearance of the side profile continues with the engine cover, which is no longer featuring a glass area. It is replaced by a much more dramatically-shaped panel with three transversal slats channeling the heat of the biturbo engine. The “substantial” rear spoiler is another nod to the F40.

Ferrari is not providing interior pictures, but says “a full Tailor Made cabin trim” puts the finishing touches on the one-off vehicle.

The SP38 will be displayed publicly for the first time at the upcoming Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on 26 May this year.

Source: Ferrari